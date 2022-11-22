ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Taylor's Take: Cold Reality

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina will still be playing next week for the ACC Championship against Clemson, but man the Tar Heels will be limping their way into Charlotte, after losing 30-27 to their rivals from Raleigh in double OT. Carolina’s offensive line was overwhelmed by NC State’s front,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame

PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

After Iowa State Loss, UNC Keeps Slipping From No. 1 in Perspective

PORTLAND, Ore. — No matter if North Carolina defeats No. 18 Alabama on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels are certain to slip from their perch atop the college basketball rankings. There will be a new No. 1 team nationally next week...
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 76, Butler 61 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State cruised to a second straight win after a tough loss in the opener with a 76-61 victory over Butler to move to 6-1 on the young season. The Wolfpack had five different players finish with double figures, including a game-high 15 points from Jarkel Joiner and another 14 from DJ Burns.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler

The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Fumbles Away Lead, Falls to Iowa State

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough answers in the second half Friday to pass its first major conference test. The top-ranked Tar Heels wilted down the stretch and fell to Iowa State 70-65 in the Phil Knight Invitational semifinals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, after fumbling away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes.
PORTLAND, OR
insidepacksports.com

NC State OC Tim Beck: "I Hope It Never Happens Again"

NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. How'd you feel like Ben Finley graded out in the game? You know, for a kid just thrown into it like that?. Yeah,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Hilton Magic takes over Portland, as Cyclones knock off top-ranked UNC

Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now picked up a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland. Suffice it to say, that test was not too much for Iowa State.
AMES, IA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Phil Knight Invitational

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday morning as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels' game against Portland (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN) to open the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels have started the 2022-23 season with four straight wins...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
DURHAM, NC

