Philadelphia, PA

Man turns himself in after deadly hit-and-run outside The Union Tap in Northeast Philly

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run outside Philadelphia bar expected to turn himself in to police 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run outside a Northeast Philadelphia bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.

Police say Frederick Falcon, 22, struck 24-year-old Jason Corona with a vehicle after they fought at The Union Tap on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday.

Corona was in town from Vermont to celebrate a relative who recently returned home from a military deployment.

Police believe the incident was sparked following a fight over Corona's sister.

Falcon is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses.

Philadelphia, PA
