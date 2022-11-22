ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets.

They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots.

The victim was hit multiple times.

The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.

If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.

Comments / 7

chris
3d ago

all young males, wearing black with face coverings. usually hoodies and snug fitting sweat pants. I feel like im looking at the same people in all these pictures. they need to reinstate stop and frisk. because they will be easy to pick out.

Reply
6
Tiffany Rae
3d ago

Face covered, but his eyes are distinctive. I am pretty sure someone who knows or sees him will recognize him.

Reply(2)
3
 

