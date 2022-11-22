ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State

By Mark Wogenrich
 5 days ago

Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.

Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class.

Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel Highlands, this week announced his decision to visit Penn State, causing a ripple through the recruiting landscape. Gallagher is the highest-ranked player in West Virginia's recruiting class. But as a wide receiver prospect, Gallagher plays a position of need for Penn State, which has one receiver in its 2023 class.

Gallagher (5-10, 160 pounds) is the third-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports , and a top-30 receiver nationally. He topped 2,000 yards of total offense and scored 28 touchdowns for Laurel Highlands and has been invited to the All-American Bowl.

Penn State already has commitments from three of Pennsylvania's top four players: offensive lineman J'ven Williams and defensive linemen Ta'Mere Robinson and Jameial Lyons. In an interview with FanNation's Mountaineers Now , Gallagher said he remains committed to West Virginia.

"I’m just weighing my options out to see what’s best for my family and myself," Gallagher said in the interview . "I’m still committed to WVU, but just seeing what will happen in the future. I love the school and coach [Neal] Brown means a lot to my family."

West Virginia (4-7) finishes the regular season Saturday at Oklahoma State. Brown's future at West Virginia could factor into Gallagher's decision.

Players can begin signing their Letters of Intent on Dec. 21. Terry Smith, Penn State's defensive recruiting coordinator, said recently that the program could sign 4-6 more players in the 2023 class.

"The priority for us is solidifying this class," Smith said on a recent conference call. "You know, this is the time of year things happen. Things go up, things go down. Prospects are constantly being communicated with from other schools. So this class of '23 is our priority."

Penn State hosts Michigan State on Saturday for Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

