Shopper who ordered six pack of eggs receives two EGG CUSTARD TARTS on her Sainsbury's order as substitute - as supermarkets start rationing boxes because of shortages
A shopper who ordered six eggs from Sainsbury's received a box of egg custard tarts instead as the country struggles with a shortage on the supermarket shelves. The customer, who made the online order through Uber Eats, said she 'burst out laughing' when she realised they had substituted the product in her basket.
Asda and Lidl limit egg sales after supply issues
Some shops including Asda and Lidl have started to ration the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues. Asda said customers would be limited to buying two boxes of eggs until further notice, while Lidl is limiting customers to three. UK poultry farmers are facing...
Tesco joins Asda and Lidl in rationing eggs over supply issues
Britain’s biggest supermarket chain limits customers to three boxes as avian flu outbreak hits supplies
Frozen chips from Asda, Aldi and Iceland put to taste test - and one brand was 'like Five Guys'
The humble frozen chip is quick and easy to cook, and usually goes down well with the kids. But can the frozen variety ever be as good as a fresh bag from the chippy?. With the soaring cost of living, takeaways are no longer a regular meal option for many. Thankfully, Liverpool Echo reporters were on hand to try the frozen variety from three supermarkets known for keeping their costs low.
Aldi stocks up on 50million mince pies and 37million pigs in blankets
Aldi is set to sell almost 50 million mince pies this Christmas as millions of shoppers flock to its stores amid the intensifying cost-of-living crisis. The supermarket predicts it will also sell over 38 million pigs in blankets this festive season, in what will be Aldi’s biggest Christmas ever.
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
Which Local Grocery Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day?
Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. […]
Thanksgiving 2022 store hours: What’s open, closed for stores like Walmart, Fred Meyer, Target, Safeway, others
Are you looking to get some last-minute shopping done before your big Thanksgiving dinner celebrations, but aren’t sure which stores are open? We’ve got you covered. Below is a round-up of some of the most popular big retail chains and grocery stores that are often visited on Thanksgiving, and when their doors will be open to shoppers.
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know
Thanksgiving is a special time of year when loved ones gather and give thanks (and, ya know, have a few squabbles here and there). As with any holiday, the actual day is pretty hectic, especially when you have a turkey to thaw, pies to bake and family to welcome — all at the same time.
These are the best turkey prices for Thanksgiving 2022 at stores, including Aldi, Giant, Weis, Walmart and Wegmans
Turkey prices are flying higher this year, leading to sticker shock at the grocery store. Like most everything right now, turkey prices are at an all-time high due to rising inflation and near record cases of avian influenza. The highly-contagious avian influenza has impacted nearly 49 million birds across 46...
Tesco latest supermarket to limit egg purchases amid supply disruption
Tesco has joined other supermarkets in limiting the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy as the impacts of rising costs and bird flu continue to take their toll.The shopping chain said it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes per customer as a precautionary measure.Earlier this month, Asda and Lidl announced limits on egg purchases at some of their stores.The NFU has this evening called on @DefraGovUK to carry out an urgent investigation into the egg supply chain. Read more here ⬇️https://t.co/1XIZ7m7KDY— National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) November 21, 2022The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has called for...
I’m a former Albertsons worker & I hate self-checkout – what I would love to tell retailers who use problematic feature
A FORMER grocery store worker has declared his hatred for self-checkout - and what he'd love to tell the retailers who use a problematic feature in stores. Rick Reilly said that he supports the proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger, as long as there are alternatives to self-checkout. Reilly shared...
Why You Should Do Bulk-Buying At Costco Rather Than At Other Stores
Before now, grocery shopping was mostly about picking the best products while paying little attention to the prices. As long as we were getting our money’s worth, it was good. However, with the rise of inflation, store purchasing is more than just picking products from the shelves. Attention is now paid to the prices and the size and it’s more important than ever to make a list and plan out your budget before making any purchase.
Waitrose to invest £2.6m in egg suppliers as more customers face purchase limits
Waitrose has pledged a £2.6 million investment in its egg suppliers as it remains one of the few supermarkets not to impose purchase limits on customers.Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are the latest grocers to join Tesco, Asda and Lidl in rationing the sale of boxes as the impacts of rising costs and bird flu continue to take their toll.However Waitrose said it has no plans to introduce such limits, adding that it is confident it has “strong availability of British free-range eggs available for purchase both online and in our shops”.Sainsbury’s and the Co-op have also not introduced any...
Tesco follows other supermarkets in rationing eggs
Tesco has become the latest supermarket to ration the number of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues. Customers at the UK's biggest supermarket are now limited to buying only three boxes of eggs, after Asda and Lidl set similar limits last week. The move comes as UK poultry...
You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix
Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
McDonald's launches Mighty McMuffin and free food tour as Festive Menu arrives
The McDonald’s Festive Menu is hitting restaurants across the UK & Ireland on Wednesday, November 23 - and includes a new Mighty McMuffin - filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce. For £3.99 on its own or £5.59 for a meal, the Mighty McMuffin will be on the Breakfast Menu in restaurants for a limited time only.
Aldi changing its opening hours from December 19
Aldi has revealed when its stores will be open over the festive period. In the run-up to Christmas, Aldi are extending their opening hours, opening from 7am to 10pm from Monday, December 19 to give shoppers more time to pick up last-minute food, drink and gifts before the big day.
Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day
Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
