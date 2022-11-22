Read full article on original website
Bessie Hendricks celebrates 115th birthday, now oldest person in the US
A woman who just turned 115 years old on November 7th is the oldest person in the US. An Iowa woman, Bessie Hendricks, is recognized as the oldest person in the US after she celebrated her 115th birthday on November 7th. Moreover, according to the Gerontology Research Group, she is also one of the oldest living people on Earth.
