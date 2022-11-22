ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.

