Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles with warheads removed’
Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal is so “depleted” that Russia appears to be removing the nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the UK has said. Aside from the impact caused by the speed of the missiles and the combustion of any unspent fuel, such weapons are unlikely to achieve reliable effects against Moscow’s intended targets, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. The Kremlin is almost certainly hoping that such missiles “will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences”, London believes.Whatever Moscow’s intent, “this improvisation highlights the level of depletion...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Russia’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang
Authorities say a fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured
A major hedge fund fears 'hyperinflation' in some developing nations. This is why it could still affect America.
Elliot Management warned that some countries may face "hyperinflation". If that does happen, it could cause big problems for the US.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel's national security minister
JERUSALEM (AP) — Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, will become Israel’s next minister of national security, according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Likud announced the agreement with Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party on Friday. Negotiations with three other potential far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are ongoing. If successful, Netanyahu would return to the prime minister’s office and preside over the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history. The awarding of the sensitive role to Ben-Gvir raises concerns of a further escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Ben-Gvir and his allies hope to grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot at Palestinians, deport rival lawmakers and impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of attacks on Jews.
