TAMPA -- Holiday shoppers are making leaner budgets this year, according to one expert. University of South Florida economics professor Michael Snipes PhD says that although last month's numbers showed the inflation rate going down slightly, it's still enough to make consumers wary. Snipes says inflation has been running at an annual rate of 9 percent in the Tampa Bay area. It's down to around 8 percent, but that doesn't mean lower prices, just a slower rate of increase.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO