No. 2 Houston edges out Kent State 49-44 to stay undefeated
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking. Sasser was 8 of 8 from the...
Three guards lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 victory over UTRGV
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers. Texas (5-0) received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points. Texas induced 22 UTRGV turnovers, turning them into 28 points. The Longhorns finished with a 16-2 advantage in fast-break points, increasing their margin for the season to 94-12.
Pregame poll: USF fans say they want Deion Sanders as next Bulls coach
TAMPA — If Saturday’s pregame tailgaters at Raymond James Stadium constitute an accurate cross-section of the USF demographic, the preferred candidate for the Bulls’ coaching vacancy is glaring. Like neon. An overwhelming majority of those questioned in the south end zone parking lot prior to Saturday night’s...
Chris Paul's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz in Arizona on Saturday night.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
Deivon Smith helps Georgia Tech cruise past North Alabama
Deivon Smith recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in a balanced scoring effort as host Georgia Tech trounced
Best of Week 13: Michigan beats Ohio State with style and brazenness, Gamecocks ice the ACC
Michigan may well have delivered a statement that reverberates well beyond Big Ten country.
Michigan thumps Ohio State for 2nd straight rivalry win
Led by QB J.J.McCarthy and RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan notched its second straight victory over Ohio State on Saturday and its first in Columbus since 2000.
Clemson's CFP hopes crash as Tigers fall to South Carolina
Clemson had its nation-leading 40-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing to rival South Carolina 31-30 in a mistake-filled performance that effectively eliminates the Tigers from CFP contention for a second straight season.
