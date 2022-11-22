Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cyber Monday is almost here — or has it already started? Originally, Cyber Monday was supposed to be the alternative to in-person Black Friday shopping. For those of us that didn’t want to spend our Thanksgiving camping out in a Walmart parking lot, Cyber Monday gave us the chance to get the same discounts from the comfort of our own homes. However, Black Friday itself is quickly becoming a digital shopping event as well, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year,...

26 MINUTES AGO