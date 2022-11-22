ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
ZDNet

The 31 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since...
The Independent

Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 51 per cent on the smart speakers

The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, as the online giant has officially launched its sale. Kicking things off a whole week early, the anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting. We’ve already spotted deals on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
ZDNet

Score a 65-inch Hisense TV or 4K LG TV on sale for $500 this Black Friday

It's about time to upgrade the 32-inch TV my brother glues his drawings on in the living room. If you want your TV to work better for you and your family, and actually get some use, Black Friday is the best time to update your entertainment setup. In my hunt for the best smart TV on sale, I found two options that happen to be exclusively available at Best Buy -- and they're each only $500, saving you hundreds of dollars.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 20 top last-minute Black Friday deals, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you haven’t yet seen items you want to splurge on during Black Friday sales, these last-minute deals could change your mind. The bargains during the biggest shopping day of the year are good enough for most shoppers to brave the madness, but these days, most deals are available online. Many sales will last throughout the weekend, offering multiple opportunities to buy an item.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
CNET

Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)

NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.
ZDNet

The 18 best Black Friday deals on Chromebook laptops

Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
ZDNet

The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon that are still available

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines. Also: Live...
AOL Corp

Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99

Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
TechRadar

Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!

