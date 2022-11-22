A world of influences Subhead

Gypsy Grill is a food trailer in Fredericksburg providing a menu of sandwiches, rice bowls and daily specials. Local resident, Bert Ottmers owns and operates the food trailer with more than 30 years of chef experience. – Standard-Radio Post/Brent Burgess

The Gypsy Dog is one of many items on the Gypsy Grill menu. It features a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with fresh ingredients. – Submitted photo

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of food trucks and trailers in Gillespie County. For a creative chef, a food truck provides an opportunity to employ his or her skills while keeping overhead costs low.

At less than a year old, Gypsy Grill has staked its claim in the local food truck/trailer industry with its sandwiches, rice bowls and daily specials.

“I started with sandwiches because there really wasn’t a quick sandwich place,” said Bert Ottmers, owner of Gypsy Grill. “You don’t always want to sit in line and get waited on and look for parking.”

Ottmers is a lifelong local of Fredericksburg and has been in the food industry as a chef for more than 30 years.

“I’ve done a fair bit of traveling,” Ottmers said. “I lived on a boat in the Virgin Islands for a while, and these Puerto Rican ladies at the gas station used to make monster Cubanos that would feed you twice. And I loved it.”

The Cubano is a popular sandwich item at Gypsy Grill.

Initially, Ottmers had no intention of traveling with the trailer when he set up his location at 440 South Lincoln Street in Fredericksburg. But as his reputation in the area has grown, he is using the trailer more frequently on the weekends at local festivals, events and wineries.

Most of the operation for Gypsy Grill is maintained by himself and his faithful employee, Cristy Curvin. Ottmers also employs several family relations, including his wife, Jessica; daughter, Sophie, and brother, Chris.

With a growing reputation, Gypsy Grill is beginning to see a steady flow of regular customers.

“We have a lot of loyal, regular customers who come by once a week or what not,” Ottmers said.

While Ottmers believes his food is the best food trailer in town, he credits his daily lunch specials for building most of the enthusiasm around the food.

“I’m really focusing on the specials more than anything,” Ottmers said. “I think that really brings more people in than the menu.”

Ottmers is aware that his food trailer has been in business for less than a year and has kept his expectations reasonable. But he is encouraged by the growing popularity of Gypsy Grill. At times, he envisions possibilities of a permanent location restaurant. But currently, the food trailer is his focus.

“I wouldn’t mind growing into a full restaurant,” Ottmers said. “I’m having fun now doing this.”

Gypsy Grill is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on weekends or can be found on-site at a nearby event or winery.

When coming up with the name for his food trailer concept, Ottmers recalled a memory with a family member.

“My Aunt Sophie used to say I had gypsy feet,” Ottmers said. “And I would never stay in one spot.”

Now with a firm foothold in the food trailer business, Ottmers can serve his cuisine wherever his wheels might take him.