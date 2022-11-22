Read full article on original website
Related
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in race for Alaska's at-large House seat
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has won a full two-year term representing Alaska in the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, defeating former governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. Peltola made history in August when she became the first Alaska Native seated in Congress after she won the special election...
Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad
With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
Georgia court upholding Saturday early voting is a ‘big win for Warnock’: AJC reporter
The Georgia Supreme Court rejected the Republican party’s bid to prevent early voting on Saturday — the only Saturday Georgia voters will be able to cast an early ballot ahead of the runoffs. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein discusses the implications of the court’s ruling.Nov. 25, 2022.
Georgia Supreme Court denies Republican bid to halt early voting in the Senate runoff Saturday
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the state Republican Party's bid to block early voting in the state's hotly contested Senate runoff from moving forward Saturday. The brief unanimous ruling by the state's high court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge blocking a directive from Georgia's secretary of state prohibiting counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
NBC News
A teen and his mom are starting over in another state after attacks on trans care
In June, Katie Laird and her son Noah, then 15, packed up a U-Haul at their home in Texas and drove more than 1,000 miles to Colorado. She said they decided to move after months of living in fear. In February, following a legal opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any allegations of parents providing gender-affirming medical care to their minor children as child abuse.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke publicly about the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart that left multiple people dead and several in the hospital. Youngkin addressed a crowd before a tax tribute ceremony for the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.Nov. 23, 2022.
Missouri 19-year-old can't watch her father's execution, judge rules
A 19-year-old Missouri woman can't be a witness to her father's execution after a judge ruled Friday that a state law barring her from being present because of her age is constitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Khorry Ramey asking a federal...
Comments / 1