Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad

With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
Georgia Supreme Court denies Republican bid to halt early voting in the Senate runoff Saturday

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the state Republican Party's bid to block early voting in the state's hotly contested Senate runoff from moving forward Saturday. The brief unanimous ruling by the state's high court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge blocking a directive from Georgia's secretary of state prohibiting counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
A teen and his mom are starting over in another state after attacks on trans care

In June, Katie Laird and her son Noah, then 15, packed up a U-Haul at their home in Texas and drove more than 1,000 miles to Colorado. She said they decided to move after months of living in fear. In February, following a legal opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any allegations of parents providing gender-affirming medical care to their minor children as child abuse.
