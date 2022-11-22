St. Clair County Health Department – Opinion Editorial- Viral Illnesses on the Rise – Staying Healthy This Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
Michigan health officials update RSV infections
(The Center Square) – Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Michigan may have peaked, according to state health experts. However, they also warn hospitals continue to experience pediatric bed shortages and advise parents to seek initial care for their children at urgent care facilities or primary care doctors before resorting to emergency room visits. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cite data from...
Doctors warn of flu, RSV and COVID ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
Doctors say COVID-19 is not the only concern this year. They are seeing a rise in cases of RSV and flu.
wemu.org
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,276 per day over the past week.
$550,000 equity consulting, vaping and motion detectors removed from Michigan schools' COVID spending
(The Center Square) – Nineteen vape detectors, $550,000 in equity coaching, motion sensors, and metal detectors are some items deleted from Michigan schools’ initial COVID spending plans. The Center Square discovered the removed spending by filing more than 100 records requests to school districts statewide in an attempt to learn how schools plan to spend more than $6 billion in recovery pandemic funds. Kevin Walters, supervisor of Grants Coordination and...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot
The Veteran Compassion Care program plans to use the cannabis surplus to help vets treat PTSD
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Michigan Isn’t Much of a Food
When it comes to Thanksgiving I consider it a day to cast aside any diets, eating habits, or general concepts of what's good or bad for you, and just indulge. Probably one of the best days of the year to eat all of our favorite foods in one sitting, Thanksgiving is a culinary dream.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
MLive.com
This Michigan piping plover has stopped migrating, is spending life on Florida beach instead
A Michigan-born piping plover who has been kicking back on a Florida beach - and hasn’t migrated north to the Mitten State in the last few years - might be the way all of us are feeling right now as winter starts to arrive this year. A Great Lakes...
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
AG Nessel Launches Holiday Consumer Protection Campaign
LANSING – As families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and other traditions to welcome the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching her annual holiday consumer protection campaign focused on ways to protect your information if you’ll be hitting stores in person or online over the weekend. Beginning...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Soup kitchens, food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others.
