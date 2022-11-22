Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
WSET
One taken to hospital after crash on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A crash Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side on Turkey Foot Road. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of the accident on their Facebook page and said two units responded to the scene.
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
WSET
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
WSET
'Looking for speeders:' Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office stresses safety Thanksgiving weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're hitting the highways this holiday weekend, local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep you safe. The holiday road rush is here, and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is ready. ABC13 was invited to ride along with road corporal Ryesheem Staten...
WSET
Flames of Memory luminary display planned for National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A beautiful display of light and support is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The Flames of Memory display consists of thousands of luminarias shining in recognition of Overlord's 4,415 fallen and in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice each serviceman made to relight the lamp of freedom.
WSET
Protect Your Body This Holiday Season With Tips from Rehab Associates of Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Rehab Associates of Central Virginia wants to warn you before you get into full Christmas mode, keep your body in mind! You can easily overdo it decorating and preparing your home for the holidays. Emily found out some tips to help you avoid injury this holiday season.
WSET
Busy airports continue this weekend
(WSET) — TSA reports they scanned 2.4 million passengers on Wednesday, as folks headed to their holiday destinations. Officials believe that Sunday could bring larger crowds as people head back home. They anticipate crowds that could exceed 2.5 million, which is currently the single-day record since the start of the pandemic which was reached on July 1, 2022.
WSET
Giving back in the Hill City: How folks helped those in need over the Thanksgiving holiday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg community gave back to those in need in big ways on Thanksgiving, making sure many were well-fed and happy. Several groups served food to the hungry on Thursday. Lynchburg Daily Bread. Lynchburg Daily Bread serves hot meals seven days a week, and holidays...
WSET
One person in critical condition after Hemlock Road NW brush fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was dispatched to reports of a brush fire on Wednesday. This incident happened at 1:15 p.m., at the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW. Upon arrival, the first arriving engine company discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half...
WSET
Elderly woman with dementia found safe in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — An elderly woman with dementia was missing in the town of Altavista but was found safe as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement was working to find May Bowyer Drake, who is 75 years old. They received a call about Drake being missing...
WSET
Nelson 151 hands out 200+ turkeys to county teaching staff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Ever wonder what businesses do with extra turkeys around thanksgiving?. In Nelson County, they're showing their gratitude for teachers by giving them free turkeys to share with their families this year. The event is sponsored by Nelson 151 and on Tuesday they handed out...
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments when Miles Market was robbed
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday the Lynchburg Police Department said a robbery took place at Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue. Around 11:30 a.m. LPD said a woman was arrested after leaving the scene of the robbery. Police said no one had been injured. An...
WSET
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WSET
Shoppers head to River Ridge Mall for Black Friday sales
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Before the sun came up Friday morning, hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped around River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, waiting for stores to open their doors. "This morning we woke up she was like 'Mom why are you all excited?' I was like 'let’s go on...
WSET
Thanksgiving brings no 'fowl' weather, rain returns before the end of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving Day will be a day where we will start off with a blend of sunshine and clouds earlier on in the day, so we're looking great for the Turkey Trots and the Drumstick Dashes. By the afternoon, we'll increase a little more cloud cover...
WSET
Son of a Nutcracker! Buff City Soap Has Amazing Black Friday Deals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Buff City Soap has some great Black Friday deals you don't want to miss! Find the perfect scent for you and save some money! Emily got to check out how the soaps are made and the kind of deals you can expect to find!
WSET
'Planes, Trains and Automobiles:' What to know about the holiday travel rush
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are hitting the road to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family and the holiday travel rush is officially on. ABC13 has some travel advice to keep your road trip stress free. First and foremost, you want to get where you're going safely...
WSET
Academy Center for the Arts hosts World Cup watch party in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Come out to support the U.S. Men's Soccer team at a Watch Party hosted at the Academy Center for the Arts. The U.S. will face off against England at 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and doors will open at 1:00 p.m. The Academy Center for the Arts will host this free event, which they said will include prizes, concessions, and a great atmosphere.
WSET
The Flour District and Scratch Pasta pop-up shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local entrepreneurs Maria Niechwiadowicz and Stephanie Fees are sharing a storefront for their businesses - The Flour District and Scratch Pasta. Their pop-up shop is located at 2204 Bedford Ave, and will soon move to a permanent spot at 3000 Bedford Ave. Niechwiadowicz is the...
Comments / 0