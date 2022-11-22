ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers made Russell Westbrook trade proposal to Spurs before season

Since at least January, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been constantly involved in trade rumors.

Even though he’s been playing better off the bench in recent weeks, there is still a real possibility L.A. will end up shipping him out within the next couple of months, mostly because it is starving for viable wing depth and he is likely its best trade asset.

If nothing else, his $47 million expiring contract could give some team massive salary cap relief, even if it opts to buy him out upon acquiring him.

The San Antonio Spurs are one potential trade partner that has been mentioned. In fact, the Lakers reportedly made a solid trade offer to them, only to get rejected.

Via HoopsHype:

“Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned. The Spurs, however, wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation he’d be waived, which the Lakers were unwilling to do, and talks stalled.”

Draft capital has reportedly been a sticking point for L.A. in multiple trade proposals. The team understandably doesn’t want to part with too many future draft picks, particularly if it would only be taking back role players.

In the end, absent some silver bullet offer, a return such as Richardson and McDermott, both of whom would greatly help the Lakers with their poor 3-point shooting, is likely the best they could hope for. In such a case, executive Rob Pelinka may have to relent a bit on his reluctance to include enough draft capital.

