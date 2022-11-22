ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 9 Arkansas edged, 90-87, by No. 10/8 Creighton

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The ninth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks made a furious comeback attempt but fell just short to #10/8 Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday afternoon. For the second straight game, Anthony Black scored a game-best 26 points while leading the team with six rebounds...
