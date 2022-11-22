ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 20

3d ago

but not something everybody can use I was told today by somebody who works at Sheetz it's for the the flex fuel cars but it's still nice that they're doing this but I don't think everybody should be burning it

2
Washington Examiner

Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon

Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
MARYLAND STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Fuel Company Issues Diesel Fuel Shortage Alert For The Region

Mansfield Energy recently issued a diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern United States, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Maryland. The fuel supply and logistics company that tracks the availability of fuel noted there will be extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Toll penalty problems aggravate Maryland residents as grace period for paying fines ends

BALTIMORE -- Some people are outraged by the outstanding balances associated with Maryland's toll penalties and question whether the fines truly belong to them.One woman says she recently received an E-ZPass bill for $898. Some of those fines were associated with the wrong license plate number, she said.Ms. Thompson—who didn't want to appear on camera—says she tried to dispute the fine at the Maryland Transportation Authority office this week.She said she was told that if she did not pay her bill by Nov. 30 that it would jump to more than $7,000.Thompson told WJZ that she doesn't understand why she...
MARYLAND STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Gov. Hogan announces $9.6 million in federal funds for bridge replacement projects

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced the awarding of $9.6 million through a new funding category in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to rehabilitate or replace fair to poorly rated county-maintained bridges around the state. These limited federal funds require no local government dollars. “Our administration...
MARYLAND STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
VIRGINIA STATE

