Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program
In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Audit finds Ulster service center receives few calls
KINGSTON – During the height of the pandemic, Ulster County created a call service center to answer the influx of inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. Since its inception, call volume has declined from thousands to hundreds. In fact, in January of this year, it received 6,723 calls compared to just 478 in October.
Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
Buy Nothing Day November 26 in New Paltz
A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show
GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
