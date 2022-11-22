ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Lansing Community College - 11/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College talks about the global movement called Help Portrait. For more information please visit lcc.edu/help-portrait or call (517) 483-1851. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

The Black Santa Experience - 11/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chad Jordan, Owner of Cravings Popcorn and Najeema Iman, Co-Founder of Black Lansing talk about their upcoming event, The Black Santa Experience, this Saturday, November 26th at The Venue in the Lansing Mall. For more information please visit christmasforusbyus.com or call (313) 347-5653. Want to check...
LANSING, MI

