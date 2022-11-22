ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqn3v_0jJxnkTh00

Sammy Watkins signed with the Packers to help turnaround his career. Having failed to do so, it's past time for Samori Toure to get more snaps.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor.

“Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.

After years of injuries, Watkins needed the Packers to revive his career.

“I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,’” Watkins said during the June minicamp. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career – to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of balls.”

Watkins’ back is no longer against the wall. It should be pressed against the back of the bench.

There’s no glee in that statement. It’s not celebrating someone else’s misfortune. The fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins once upon a time was a really good receiver. Injuries have sapped him of that “juice” that Gutekunst referenced. Watkins didn’t come to Green Bay to grab some easy money. He’s thoughtful and honest. He really wanted to make it work, for the good of the team and himself.

However, since catching a 55-yard bomb from Aaron Rodgers to help finish off the Bears in Week 2, Watkins’ career has hit its typical downward spiral. He injured a hamstring at practice the following week and missed four games. In five games back in the lineup, Watkins has caught seven passes for 95 yards.

In his return to Buffalo in Week 8, a game that meant so much to him, he caught a 3-yard pass to convert the first third-down of the game. And that was it for his 52 snaps. The following week at Detroit, he caught one pass for 9 yards in 60 snaps, with two botched assignments looming large in that 15-9 loss. In the loss to Tennessee on Thursday, he played 22 snaps and didn’t catch either of his two targets.

“This season’s been weird,” Watkins said before the Dallas game. “It’s football, first of all. Injuries, nicks and bruises, they’re going to happen. Seems like as soon as I start feeling good, it’s another thing that you have to focus on that slows you down mentally. But you’ve got to stay positive and get through this tough patch and, hopefully, a win would do that for not just the organization but for this team and the players around. That’ll move all the injuries and the hurt and the pain away from us.”

Since his return in Week 7, Watkins is one of 90 receivers to be targeted at least 10 times in the passing game. According to Pro Football Focus, he is 81st with 0.90 yards per pass route, 89th with a drop rate of 22.2 percent and 84th with a catch rate of 46.7 percent.

After setting career lows with 27 receptions, 394 yards and one touchdown last year for Baltimore, Watkins has 13 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns this season. He hasn’t turned around his career. He hasn’t helped the Packers succeed without Adams.

“Sammy, he is a warrior,” coach Matt LaFleur said before the Dallas game. “I think he’s battling through some bumps and bruises, and I think that tends to hinder your ability to go out there and be the type of receiver that we all know he is. Not to say that it’s been bad. He hasn’t got a lot of opportunity, either.

“He’s a guy that we’re hoping that we can get him healthy to back where he was, and we’ll see where it goes, but he’s a guy that we definitely have a lot of confidence in. Early in the year, when we were producing much better on offense, he was a big reason for that. We’ve got to try to reacclimate him back to our offense because we need him to be a big part of it.”

The need for Watkins to be a “big part” of the offense potentially was true a couple weeks ago. It’s not true anymore. As long as there’s a glimmer of life in the Packers’ playoff hopes, LaFleur said he is going to play to win and not play to get young players experience for 2023. Nonetheless, it’s time to give more snaps to rookie Samori Toure, the last pick in a promising draft class .

Over the last five weeks, Watkins and Toure have each played in four games. Getting about half as many snaps, Toure has caught 4-of-8 targets for 75 yards with zero drops compared to 4-of-12 targets for 48 yards and two drops for Watkins. For whatever the Packers will lose in reading defenses and blocking, they’ll gain in explosiveness and upside. To state the obvious, Toure may or may not be part of the future at receiver. Watkins definitely is not.

Toure has shed his Capt. Casual nickname and is practicing with the urgency desired by LaFleur and Rodgers. He had the second-reaction touchdown vs. Buffalo and an acrobatic deep catch vs. Detroit.

“I’m definitely happy with my progress,” he said last week. “My hard work is coming to fruition. If you have good practice habits and you’re doing everything the right way with your routine, it shows.”

It’s time for him to play and to grow, not just with an eye toward the future but with an eye on the Eagles on Sunday night.

“I think every week we’ll have a plan,” LaFleur said on Friday when asked about Watkins getting 22 snaps to Toure’s four vs. Tennessee. “I think he’s another guy that we’ve got to definitely rotate into the mix a little bit more.”

More Green Bay Packers News

2022 NFL Draft progress report

Poor play, tough schedule conspire against Packers

Updating NFC North, NFC playoffs, NFL Draft

Five stats that illustrate Aaron Rodgers’ shocking struggles

Ten reasons why Packers are 4-7

Christian Watson making history, earning more opportunities

Grading the Packers’ loss to the Titans

The dynasty that wasn’t is over

Aaron Rodgers fails to “play up to my potential”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts massive referee blown call

Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
The Spun

Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched

The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy