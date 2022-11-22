Fantastic news: Last week, the US FDA officially approved teplizumab-mzwv (Tzield), the only drug that has been demonstrated to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. Diabetes Daily has been eagerly following Tzield for years, and last year, we supported a letter-writing campaign to the FDA in the new drug’s support. “Tzield” is the new brand name for the drug, which we have previously covered using its generic name, teplizumab.

1 DAY AGO