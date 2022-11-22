Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
psychologytoday.com
Do Brain Games Help Prevent Dementia?
Researchers are studying whether online puzzles and games help improve symptoms for people with mild dementia. Research offers mixed results on the effectiveness of brain games. A new study suggests that crossword puzzles may help to slow the progress of mild dementia. More than six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
CNET
Yes, Insomnia Can Get Worse as You Get Older. Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Insomnia is a monster than can strike anyone regardless of age, but it seems to be an especially prevalent issue among adults in their older age. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as the years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age.
MedicalXpress
Caregivers' coping strategies tied to anxiety, depression and quality of life
November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and timely findings from a study published in Blood Advances suggest that, among caregivers of patients undergoing a stem cell transplant, how someone approaches coping can influence their levels of anxiety, depression, and poor quality of life (QOL) they experience. In particular, problem-solving and acceptance coping strategies seemed more helpful.
News-Medical.net
New research helps understand how breathing shapes our brain
"Breathe in… Breathe out…" Or: "take a deep breath and count to ten." The calming effect of breathing in stressful situations, is a concept most of us have met before. Now Professor Micah Allen from the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University has come a step closer to understanding how the very act of breathing shapes our brain.
Medical News Today
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Family Caregivers Provide an Invaluable Service to Loved Ones
Following Thanksgiving, Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month both come to a close. Isn’t it interesting that caregivers are celebrated in the same month set aside to give thanks? It’s appropriate since the nation owes the men and women who provide unpaid care a debt of gratitude.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Life After Cancer
Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
Psych Centra
Can Nootropics Help with ADHD?
Nootropics are often recommended as a way to manage ADHD symptoms. This article explores how they work to help you learn if they might be right for you. If you’ve met one person with ADHD, you’ve met one person with ADHD. It’s a complex condition and individuals experience it differently. This can make it challenging for health professionals to manage it adequately.
MedicalXpress
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
diabetesdaily.com
The FDA Approves Tzield, the Only Drug That Delays Type 1 Diabetes
Fantastic news: Last week, the US FDA officially approved teplizumab-mzwv (Tzield), the only drug that has been demonstrated to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. Diabetes Daily has been eagerly following Tzield for years, and last year, we supported a letter-writing campaign to the FDA in the new drug’s support. “Tzield” is the new brand name for the drug, which we have previously covered using its generic name, teplizumab.
diabetesdaily.com
Lessons Learned From Hiding My Type 1 Diabetes
This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. I’m sure you’ve heard the Oscar Wilde quote, “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” The message of the quote is very straightforward, and it’s an easy idea to support. Sure, you want to be yourself. Being unique is great. Be the person you were meant to be!
ajmc.com
Examining the Impact of CKD on Individuals, Caregivers
The studies reviewed estimates of economic and humanistic impact on both patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as well as their caregivers. A pair of posters presented at Kidney Week 2022 examined some of the burdens of people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as their caregivers. The...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Exercise
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, moderate certainty evidence suggested that damage to various structures of the knee may increase the odds of symptomatic osteoarthritis (OA). 2. Furthermore, modifiable risk factors for OA remain more established than modifiable risk factors for post-traumatic OA. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) OA...
Medical News Today
L-methylfolate for depression: Does it help?
L-methylfolate is a form of folate, or vitamin B9. This nutrient helps regulate the levels of certain brain chemicals, such as serotonin and dopamine. Because these chemicals affect mood, some people believe taking l-methylfolate may help with depression. However, research on this so far has found. . Low folate levels...
psychreg.org
The Role of Yoga in Addiction Recovery
Traditional addiction treatment generally focuses on abstaining from drug use and developing healthy coping mechanisms to deal with cravings and triggers. While this is certainly an important part of the recovery process, many people in recovery also find that incorporating complementary and alternative treatments, such as yoga, can be helpful in managing symptoms and promoting overall well-being.
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Comments / 0