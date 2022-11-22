Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 14)
Congratulations to Keely Webb who has been voted the Week 14 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Nov 14-20, 2022. The Dickson County freshman scored 20 points in her high school basketball debut last week against Clarksville.
Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Decatur County Riverside High School football team will have a game with Huntingdon High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County represented at TAFCE Conference
Dickson County FCE members Becky Hunt, Janie Jones, Ann Luther, Brenda Petty, Alice Poole, Judy Sloan, Zena Swendiman and Jannis Vannderlinden attended the 40th annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference, which was held Nov. 13-16 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. Their theme “Saddle Up with...
Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
SportsGrid
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.6 points per game which has been on average 6.6 points over the line for those games. In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Vanderbilt...
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. How Nashville toy stores...
WKRN
Crews on scene of large brush fire in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Crews are responding to the scene of a large brush fire in Bedford County. Crews on scene of large brush fire in Horse Mountain …. Crews are responding to the scene of a large brush fire in Bedford County. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes...
WSMV
Water main break near Bridgestone Arena
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against Vanderbilt
Tennessee Vols fans probably aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers are scheduled to call the action for the SEC Network on Saturday night. Cole Cubelic will join them as the sideline reporter for the game.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday...
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
Nashville residents comment on proposed $2B Titans stadium ahead of council vote
The public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium for the first time.
dicksonpost.com
Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
wvlt.tv
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot while running after a suspect at the end of a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties on Tuesday night. The chase began when 22-year-old Billy Randel Bennett, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, was involved in a...
Comments / 0