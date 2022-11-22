ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 14)

Congratulations to Keely Webb who has been voted the Week 14 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Nov 14-20, 2022. The Dickson County freshman scored 20 points in her high school basketball debut last week against Clarksville.
DICKSON, TN
High School Football PRO

Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Decatur County Riverside High School football team will have a game with Huntingdon High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
HUNTINGDON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County represented at TAFCE Conference

Dickson County FCE members Becky Hunt, Janie Jones, Ann Luther, Brenda Petty, Alice Poole, Judy Sloan, Zena Swendiman and Jannis Vannderlinden attended the 40th annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference, which was held Nov. 13-16 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. Their theme “Saddle Up with...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Tennessee Titans, TSSAA Announce 2022 Mr. Football Finalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break near Bridgestone Arena

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Promise Land receiving grant from Tennessee Historical Commission

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling nearly $900,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. In Dickson...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot while running after a suspect at the end of a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties on Tuesday night. The chase began when 22-year-old Billy Randel Bennett, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, was involved in a...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

