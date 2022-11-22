Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
wabi.tv
Rockland Festival of Lights celebration Friday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A beloved tradition in midcoast Maine is back this Friday. The annual lighting of the Rockland lobster trap tree will take place at Mildred Merrill park at 6 p.m. The event is a part of the Rockland Festival of Lights celebration. For more information, check out the...
The CP Holiday Train Will Stop In Hermon Today
Kick off the holiday season with the CP Holiday Train...today!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And today, it will make 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon. The best news is that when...
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Popular Brewery in Augusta, Maine, Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holidays into their dishes, and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers
Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
newscentermaine.com
Are you hungry? Check out this dinner from 1915.
The Bangor Public Library held a "Newspapermen's Dinner" in late November of 1915. Check out their menu!
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
lcnme.com
Best Little Hair House Moves to Larger Space in Waldoboro
Mother-daughter pair Laurie and Charlotte Martin has spent over a decade working together at The Best Little Hair House. In this past year, they have made the business and the space their own. The duo purchased the business as partners in December 2021 and moved it to a new location...
wabi.tv
Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0