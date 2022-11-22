ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Rockland Festival of Lights celebration Friday

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -A beloved tradition in midcoast Maine is back this Friday. The annual lighting of the Rockland lobster trap tree will take place at Mildred Merrill park at 6 p.m. The event is a part of the Rockland Festival of Lights celebration. For more information, check out the...
ROCKLAND, ME
I-95 FM

The CP Holiday Train Will Stop In Hermon Today

Kick off the holiday season with the CP Holiday Train...today!. The CP Holiday Train has two trains, one that travels exclusively in Canada and another with stops in both Canada and the U.S. And today, it will make 3 visits to Maine, including Hermon. The best news is that when...
HERMON, ME
I-95 FM

Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers

Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Best Little Hair House Moves to Larger Space in Waldoboro

Mother-daughter pair Laurie and Charlotte Martin has spent over a decade working together at The Best Little Hair House. In this past year, they have made the business and the space their own. The duo purchased the business as partners in December 2021 and moved it to a new location...
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday

The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
BREWER, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy