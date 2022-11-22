Read full article on original website
Homeless, broken woman seeks $15 million for crash with deputy
Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez — unable to work, homeless and in need...
St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough
St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
