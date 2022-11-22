ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough

St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy