ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

rlab18
3d ago

With this transparency being stressed by city leaders, why do we still not have one single fact on the Utica actors or the name of the bar where this confrontation supposedly originated????

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report

City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson DMV closed for construction

Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
1045theteam.com

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy