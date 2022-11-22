Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

Read full article on original website
rlab18
3d ago
With this transparency being stressed by city leaders, why do we still not have one single fact on the Utica actors or the name of the bar where this confrontation supposedly originated????
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day
Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
Gag Order: Saratoga Springs Barred From Speaking About Shooting Involving VT Deputy: Report
City officials in upstate New York have been barred from making further public comments about the officer-involved shooting of a Vermont sheriff’s deputy, WNYT reports. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge prohibiting Saratoga Springs officials from talking about or releasing video or audio from the incident, the outlet said.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
WNYT
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3
If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
WNYT
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
informnny.com
When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County through Nov. 25
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
1045theteam.com
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
Comments / 4