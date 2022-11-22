Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County, 46-Year-Old Woman Uses Fake Facebook Account to Harass Found Guilty
HOCKING – A woman who used a fake profile to harass others has been found guilty in Hocking Court system. On August 29th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding telecommunication harassment. The victim of the incident received death threats and also inappropriate photographs. The victim...
South Linden shooting victim identified
An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week. On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 […]
cwcolumbus.com
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
3, including mother and daughter, hospitalized after 2 cars crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 300 block of West Main Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Initial reports stated that a mother and child were entrapped in their car, pinned next to an electrical box on the side of the street. However, they were easily able to be extricated, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
columbusfreepress.com
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers respond to two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. today in the 1900 block of Western Avenue. According to initial reports, at least one person was injured in the crash. Motorists are advised to...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
