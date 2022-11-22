ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UH Entrepreneurship Program Ranks No. 1 in Nation

The Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship in the C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston has been named the No. 1 undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the United States for the fourth consecutive year – the longest streak in the program’s history. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Prairie View Panthers hoping for a Southern loss in Bayou Classic

In a perfect world, Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell would have liked to have been a little more definitive in the Panthers’ purpose at practice this week. But thanks to the Panthers’ disappointing 27-7 thumping at Mississippi Valley State in their regular-season finale last weekend, the defending SWAC West champs headed out to practice this past week not knowing what they were practicing for. It could have been for nothing.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Regional Semifinal Highlights: C.E. King HS vs. FB Hightower HS

C.E. King high school defeated Fort Bend Hightower high school in a 38-21 Black Friday game where Hightower struck first blood with an early 14-0 lead that could have been 21-0 if not for a flag on the play. C.E. King safeties Tegan Bocard and William Hicks created turnovers with...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

