In a perfect world, Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell would have liked to have been a little more definitive in the Panthers’ purpose at practice this week. But thanks to the Panthers’ disappointing 27-7 thumping at Mississippi Valley State in their regular-season finale last weekend, the defending SWAC West champs headed out to practice this past week not knowing what they were practicing for. It could have been for nothing.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO