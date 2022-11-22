ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken calls FIFA's World Cup ban on "One Love" armband "concerning"

By Holly Williams, Tucker Reals
 3 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.

"It's especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion," he said, "and in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani leave after holding a press conference in the Qatari capital Doha, November 22, 2022. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty

FIFA announced the ban on the armbands just hours before the first game got underway on Monday, with players on seven European teams set to don the nod to equal rights. In the end, not a single player risked a yellow card to wear the band. Yellow cards are normally handed out by game officials for bad sportsmanship during play, and if a player gets two of them, they're ejected from the match.

Asked about Blinken's remarks, FIFA referred The Associated Press to an earlier statement announcing an agreement between the organization and national soccer federations to allow players to wear a "No Discrimination" armband instead during the tournament.

Both FIFA and Qatar have been dogged by controversy since the Gulf nation won its bid to host the soccer tournament more than a decade ago. And the criticism has only mounted amid last-minute changes to the rules for both players and fans pushed by Qatar's conservative Islamic government.

Sex outside of marriage is illegal in Qatar and homosexuality can be punishable by death. Blinken referred on Tuesday to those restricted rights, and the treatment of migrant workers who built the World Cup infrastructure, as issues on which "real work remains" to be done.

"The United States will continue to work with Qatar on strengthening labor rights and human rights more broadly long after the World Cup is over," he said.

That work can't come soon enough for LGBTQ soccer fans around the world who have been torn between their passion for the sport, and their misgivings about the host country.

Eric, who plays for an LGBTQ soccer team in London called Stonewall FC, said he was looking forward to watching the matches in Qatar, but to him, the world's biggest sports tournament was forever tarnished.

Eric, who plays for the LGBTQ soccer team Stonewall FC, speaks with CBS News during a practice in London in November 2022. CBS News

"Tarnished," he told CBS News, "by the legacy of a country that has so much work to do."

"There would be no circumstance that I'd be comfortable in Qatar, attending the World Cup, going to matches," agreed his teammate Ziad.

The ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has insisted that everyone is welcome at the World Cup, including gay soccer fans.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the 5th annual United States - Qatar Strategic Dialogue meeting in Doha, Qatar on November 22, 2022. Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

"The World Cup is a great opportunity for people from different parts of the world to come and experience our culture," he said. "We welcome everybody, but we expect — we also want people to respect our culture."

To many people, however, including LGBTQ Qataris, that culture and the laws it has produced represent a threat.

Dr. Nas Mohamed, who lives and practices medicine in San Francisco, claims to be the first Qatari to come out publicly as gay. But when he did so, earlier this year, he told CBS News it brought death threats.

"Very honestly, I have never been so afraid," he said.  He believes that if he went back to his home country, he'd be arrested.

Dr. Nas Mohamed, a Qatari national who lives and practices medicine in San Francisco, is seen in an undated personal photo. Courtesy of Dr. Nas Mohamed

"Qatar does not have the resources right now during the World Cup to go out of their way, hunting LGBT people," he said, suggesting the county was merely putting on a veil of tolerance while the world's attention was aimed its way.

When one of Qatar's World Cup ambassadors, a former member of its national soccer team, was interviewed by German television, the veil slipped. He suggested homosexuality was a sickness , caused by "damage in the mind."

Members of Australia's World Cup team recently made a video demanding "the decriminalization of all same-sex relationships" in Qatar (below).

But one of soccer's biggest stars, David Beckham, has drawn condemnation for signing a lucrative deal to promote Qatar and its World Cup.

The players at Stonewall FC said they were disappointed by his decision.

"I think he's made an absolutely monumental error of judgment in signing up to be an ambassador for the World Cup," Eric told CBS News.

Fellow player George said the soccer icon was "being sold" for "just another zero in his bank account, which would make no difference to him. I think it's a complete sellout."

Beckham did not respond to CBS News' request to provide his side of the story. He recently claimed , however, that the World Cup would be a platform for progress, inclusivity and tolerance.

Related
The Independent

'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World Cup

A new Women’s Aid campaign is highlighting the dark reality of the World Cup, and how domestic violence rates could be on the rise - regardless of whether England win or lose.Existing domestic violence incidents are thought to rise by 38 per cent during major football tournaments, particularly as dark nights encourage more people to stay at home to watch games.Using the iconic England slogan ‘It’s coming home’, the charity has adjusted it to read: ‘He’s coming home’, as a chilling reminder of the reality for many women this winter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today

Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
The Independent

Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran

Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.This is going to be good one. 👀@England top a competitive Group B. Who...
The Independent

France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What TV channel is it...
The Independent

What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.The stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make amends after his penalty miss.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?The match...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
The Independent

Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match

Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday (25 November).The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now-defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.”...
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of USA, England fans fill downtown Minneapolis for World Cup draw

MINNEAPOLIS -– Hundreds of soccer fans left Brits Pub in Minneapolis without the joy of victory or the pain of defeat Friday afternoon.Neither team could muster a goal during the World Cup matchup between the two nations."I feel like we definitely could have put one away," said Ben Nisbet, who attended Friday's watch party at Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis. "I'm disappointed that we didn't – but we played good defense and that's what matters – Nil-Nil is better than a defeat."Friday's draw means the United States could guarantee an appearance in the Round of 16 with a win over...
CBS Minnesota

Amazon workers in 30 other countries protest on Black Friday

Amazon workers and activists in 30 countries marked the traditional start of holiday shopping season with a series of walkouts and protests to demand better pay and working conditions. In Manhattan, activists, labor unions and Amazon workers marched outside company founder Jeff Bezos' penthouse in the tony Flatiron district. Outside St. Louis, a few dozen workers walked out of the massive STL8 facility on Friday afternoon. It's the second wildcat strike at the 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center, where workers also picketed in September to protest pay and working conditions. Workers at the location are calling for a raise of $10 an...
