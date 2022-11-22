Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
fox26houston.com
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition for the Homeless awarded $5 million to curb homelessness for Houston families
The Coalition for the Homeless has been awarded a $5 million grant to curb homelessness for families here in Houston. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund grants money to organizations that support the immediate needs of young families. Mike Nichols, the president...
Grieving on Thanksgiving: What the holiday is like for families of homicide victims
As families gather for a Thanksgiving feast, some have an empty seat at the table after Houston saw over 300 murders this year.
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
fox26houston.com
US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope
HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
The rain couldn't stop the downtown Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
You can't rain on this parade! Thousands of Houstonians gathered downtown for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.
madisonvillemeteor.com
MICHAEL DEWAYNE NEAL
Michael DeWayne Neal was a dedicated father and husband to his surviving wife, Ana Maria Neal and their son, Brandon Lee Neal. He was born December 18, 1966, in Houston, Harris County, Texas. He grew up in Baytown, Texas. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family.
fox26houston.com
Salvation Army in Houston burglarized, man stole more than $45K in equipment for kids
HOUSTON - The Salvation Army, an organization that provides so much during the Christmas season, became the victim of a crime on Friday morning. The organization located in northwest Houston was devastated when they realized they were burglarized. A man was seen on surveillance taking items worth more than $45,000, just in time for the holidays.
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
k12dive.com
Superintendent of the Year: LaTonya Goffney, Aldine Independent School District
“If you know my story, you know … no one would've expected me to be a superintendent or educator at all,” says LaTonya Goffney, now going on her fourth year leading Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas, and her 15th overall as a superintendent in the Lone Star State.
Click2Houston.com
What are Houston schools facing when it comes to chronically truant students?
HOUSTON – As investigators combed through the life of the Robb Elementary school shooter, they discovered he was absent from school for hundreds of days before being “involuntarily withdrawn” from the district. Despite the large number of unexcused absences, state lawmakers noted it is unclear whether any...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
