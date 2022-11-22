ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope

HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
madisonvillemeteor.com

MICHAEL DEWAYNE NEAL

Michael DeWayne Neal was a dedicated father and husband to his surviving wife, Ana Maria Neal and their son, Brandon Lee Neal. He was born December 18, 1966, in Houston, Harris County, Texas. He grew up in Baytown, Texas. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family.
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Houston burglarized, man stole more than $45K in equipment for kids

HOUSTON - The Salvation Army, an organization that provides so much during the Christmas season, became the victim of a crime on Friday morning. The organization located in northwest Houston was devastated when they realized they were burglarized. A man was seen on surveillance taking items worth more than $45,000, just in time for the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What are Houston schools facing when it comes to chronically truant students?

HOUSTON – As investigators combed through the life of the Robb Elementary school shooter, they discovered he was absent from school for hundreds of days before being “involuntarily withdrawn” from the district. Despite the large number of unexcused absences, state lawmakers noted it is unclear whether any...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE

