Valley of Lights 2022 Begins November 24!
Enjoy the wonders of the annual Valley of Lights display in Prescott Valley. A Prescott Valley tradition for 23 years, Valley of Lights will officially open the evening of Thanksgiving, November 24th and will be running through December 30th. Enjoy hundreds of light displays as you drive through Fain Park...
Understanding When to Intervene for Senior Relatives
In this eposide of Retirement Done Right by Touchmark, Resident Service Director Neal Sneller shares some warning signs and red flags when visiting your senior relatives this holiday season. The holidays are the perfect time for visiting with family and for some of us this may be the first time...
Cash for College Scholarship Nights Return to Prescott, Clarkdale
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has partnered with Yavapai College to bring the annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights back to in-person events. Two events will provide opportunities for local students, their families, and educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.
Yavapai County Elections Director Named
At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator for Voter Registration and Early Voting in Yavapai County since 2015....
Wolf Creek Road Closing for Road Work
The Yavapai County Public Works Department, working in conjunction with the Prescott National Forest will begin maintenance work to repair and improve Forest Service Road 97 (Wolf Creek Road) starting on Monday November 28, 2022, and continue through February 1, 2023. The County Public Works Department will start in Ponderosa Park working east to Senator Highway.
