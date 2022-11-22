Read full article on original website
Related
Neal Schon Sues Jonathan Cain in Battle Over Journey Credit Card
Neal Schon is suing Jonathan Cain, claiming he “improperly restricted” access to financial documents relating to Journey’s American Express card. “This action is brought to turn the lights on, so to speak, and obtain critical financial information Schon has been trying to obtain but has been denied,” Schon’s lawyers argue in court documents filed in Northern California’s Contra Costa County.
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Bruce Springsteen Addresses $5,000 Ticket Pricing Controversy
Bruce Springsteen is finally walking fans through a controversial process where Ticketmaster used so-called "dynamic pricing" for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band. Reports followed of exorbitant ticket costs which exceeded $5,000. "What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my...
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Elton John’s 10 Most Legendary Concerts
Elton John has established himself across more than 50 years of performing as one of the most dynamic performers in the history of music. From stage designs to lighting and costumes, John's concerts have been feasts for the eyes. Still, those elements never overwhelmed the music. With one of the richest catalogs ever created by a solo artist, John has always had plenty of material to work with. In concert, he's brought these songs to life, delivering deeper instrumentation, powerful emotion and an unmatched level of showmanship.
NY Taylor Swift Fans React As Ticketmaster Cancels MetLife Sales
The word “unprecedented” has been thrown around a lot in the last three years. Granted, some of that usage is correct: a worldwide lockdown, for example; nobody saw that coming. But ticket demand being high for arguably the most popular recording artist in the world? That’s pretty precedented.
Watch Elton John Launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Display
Two days after his final full show in the U.S., Elton John made a guest appearance in New York to launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday celebrations. He performed classic track “Your Song” in the street outside the department store, after being driven from the store entrance to a waiting piano in a buggy that features star-shaped glasses on the front.
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85
Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0