Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Musk torpedoes Axios report on 'lives at risk' over reinstating Twitter accounts: 'Much ado about nothing'
Twitter users hounded an Axios report from Thursday voicing the concerns of "activists" claiming Musk's handling of Twitter may put "lives at risk"
About 1,400 Twitter workers have joined Blind since Elon Musk took over
Blind's co-founder, Kyum Kim, said 95% of Twitter's workforce is now on Blind after thousands flocked to the forum in the past month.
What a Call! Which Broadcast Legend Do New York Sports Fans Love Hearing Most?
If you've watched, or listened to, a major sports moment during your lifetime, there was likely a broadcaster that was telling you about it. Broadcasters can make or break a game for a sports fan, and because of this, there are only certain play-by-play announcers and analysts who fans enjoy hearing on their radio, or seeing on their television screen. They could be funny, they could be knowledgeable, or they could have the voice of the Good Lord himself.
India-France-Norway Project ‘Solo’ Gets CNC Funding, ‘The Silent Echo’ Sets France Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Indian filmmaker Suman Sen’s “Eka” (“Solo”) has been granted funding from the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde, a fund operated by France’s national film board (CNC). The project, Sen’s feature debut, was part of the 2019 Film Bazaar coproduction market. Producers on the India-France-Norway coproduction include Dominique Welinksi of DW, Bijon and Arifur Rahman of Goopy Bagha Productions along with Sen’s company Fickle Formula. Sen, Welinski and Bijon attended the recently concluded 2022 edition of Film Bazaar. “Solo” follows Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent. Every morning, on his way to his office in a crowded bus, he witnesses a...
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
A Social Media Disaster is Unfolding in New York! What’s Next for Twitter?
One of the largest social media platforms in the world was on the brink of implosion last night, or so it seemed. Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk recently confirmed his purchase of Twitter, and since that transaction was completed, the platform has descended into anarchy. Users are allowed to "buy" their own verification status now, leaving us with countless parody accounts now looking completely legitimate.
The Flatshare: this charming romcom is like dipping into a nice warm bath
Yes, this book adaptation – about a couple who fall in love while timesharing an apartment – has the stupidest series hook of all time. But it’s fun, tight – and great hangover TV
Who wants to live to 100 on a diet of lentil and broccoli slurry? Mostly rich men
Shortly after waking, Bryan Johnson drinks a murky concoction involving olive oil, cocoa flavanols and something derived from algae. Breakfast will be a blended green slurry of lentils, broccoli and mushrooms, with lunch and dinner not much different. The 45-year-old American entrepreneur is religious about his sleep, follows a strict...
Watch Black Crowes Bludgeon Stage Invader With Guitar, Mic Stand
The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson bludgeoned a stage invader with their respective microphone stand and guitar during their Sunday concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. You can watch footage of the melee below. The interruption took place during "Stare it Cold," the final track of the Black...
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85
Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0