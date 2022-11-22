Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Central Bucks East (Boys)
— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.
NOVA FALLS TO 2-3 AFTER OT HEARTBREAKER!
Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones (4-0), who face top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals today, opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats (2-3), who will face Portland, scored the last seven points of regulation.
Football: Marple Newtown rallies to give Chris Gicking record-setting win
For a while Wednesday night, it appeared that Chris Gicking would have to wait until next season to become the winningest football coach in Marple Newtown history. The Tigers’ defense had trouble stopping Penncrest’s veer offense while the MN offense was slow to get on track, and the Tigers found themselves in a 21-point hole early in the second quarter.
Delaware Valley University ready for second-round playoff matchup
The Delaware Valley University football team is still alive in the Division III playoffs. The Aggies will host Randolph-Macon College in the second round Saturday afternoon in Doylestown.
Pat Manzi, longtime McDevitt football coach, inducted into MontCo Coaches Hall of Fame
Legendary Bishop McDevitt football coach Pat Manzi was recently inducted into the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Manzi was the lone inductee into McDevitt’s Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement after 33 seasons. He won Catholic League championships in 1986, 1987, and 1999 (Blue Division) as well as the Class A City Title in 2015.
Conshohocken’s Ava Borkowski member of UNC’s national championship-winning field hockey team
The University of North Carolina defeated Northwestern University 2-1 on November 20th to win the NCAA Division I field hockey national title. On the team is Conshohocken native and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate Ava Borkowski. Off the field, she was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Academic Honor Roll.
McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Haverford High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
West Chester United one win away from qualifying for 2023 U.S. Open Cup
Finn Reese scored a goal and assisted another to lead West Chester to a convincing 4-0 win over rivals Vereinigung Erzgebirge in the Third Round of qualifying in the U.S. Open Cup at the VE Club Sunday afternoon. With the win, West Chester advances to the Fourth Round of qualifying...
‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission
Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
Southwest Philly will soon be home to ‘Africatown,’ powered by a grant-winning nonprofit
The African Cultural Alliance of North America received a $9 million state grant on Black Friday, adding to funds that will support the development of Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia. ACANA, a nonprofit that has provided social and legal support for African immigrants in Philly since the early 2000s, will use...
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
