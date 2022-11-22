ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Central Bucks East (Boys)

— (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
fastphillysports.com

NOVA FALLS TO 2-3 AFTER OT HEARTBREAKER!

Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Cyclones (4-0), who face top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals today, opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats (2-3), who will face Portland, scored the last seven points of regulation.
VILLANOVA, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Marple Newtown rallies to give Chris Gicking record-setting win

For a while Wednesday night, it appeared that Chris Gicking would have to wait until next season to become the winningest football coach in Marple Newtown history. The Tigers’ defense had trouble stopping Penncrest’s veer offense while the MN offense was slow to get on track, and the Tigers found themselves in a 21-point hole early in the second quarter.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Pat Manzi, longtime McDevitt football coach, inducted into MontCo Coaches Hall of Fame

Legendary Bishop McDevitt football coach Pat Manzi was recently inducted into the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Manzi was the lone inductee into McDevitt’s Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement after 33 seasons. He won Catholic League championships in 1986, 1987, and 1999 (Blue Division) as well as the Class A City Title in 2015.
abc27 News

McDevitt meets Manheim Central in District III Championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central will clash for the District III Class 4A Championship on Friday, November 25. The Crusaders and Barons were the top two seeded teams respectively in the Class 4A bracket. Bishop McDevitt, the reigning District III Champions in Class 4A, have won 15 District Championships in school […]
MANHEIM, PA
High School Football PRO

Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Haverford High School football team will have a game with Upper Darby High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
HAVERFORD, PA
glensidelocal.com

‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission

Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
GLENSIDE, PA
nexttv.com

Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January

Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

