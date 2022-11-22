Read full article on original website
Related
Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions
California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Will California’s diverse legislature equate to policy changes for women and LGBTQ+ communities?
California's legislature body is poised to look more like residents of the Golden State than ever before.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
californiaglobe.com
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving
In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free […]
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel
The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15.
Coast Guard Rescues 18 from Panga Boat Stranded Off Baja California Coast
Coast Guard officers from San Diego rescued 18 migrants stranded on a motorboat off the coast of Baja California. The migrants were discovered around 4 p.m. Wednesday by a passing boat, leading to a rescue operation, according to media reports. At least three of the people on the boat were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
healthcaredive.com
Midwest health systems on track to merge
Two Wisconsin-based hospital operators, Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health, said they expect to complete their previously announced merger on Nov. 30. It is the second merger of Midwest health systems in the spotlight this month, after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis last week announced plans to merge.
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
A public hearing on the proposal proved contentious.
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
Bakersfield Channel
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said one of the victims was critically wounded, while the other three were in...
Comments / 0