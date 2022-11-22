Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
These pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Tiff's Treats owner and cookbook author Tiffany Chen shares a recipe for pecan pie bars.
Chocolate butterscotch pecan pudding cookies provide perfect mix of crunch and chew
The holidays are soon upon us, and because there’s always room for a dazzling dessert or late-night snack, many of us will be looking for new cookie recipes that will wow guests with the perfect mix of crunch, chew and irresistible flavor. This recipe from Milk Bar founder Chrstina...
gordonramsayclub.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
recipesgram.com
Chocolate and Baileys Cupcakes
These Bailey’s chocolate cupcakes are delicious! They’re easy to make and yes, they were moist. The perfect treat for the weekend!. Preheat oven to 350°F/ 177°C/ Gas Mark 4 and line cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Beat butter and sugar until light in color and fluffy,...
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Epicurious
Raspberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
These macaron-like almond cookies—loosely based on ricciarelli, a cookie native to Siena, Italy—are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. This cookie is flavored with raspberry two ways: tangy, bright jam gets added to the dough and spooned into the thumbprint centers, and pulverized freeze-dried raspberries get mixed with powdered sugar to provide a snowy pink finish. Saffitz loves the crinkled look the cookies develop while baking. But even more, she loves the flavor and chewy texture of the cookies, which remind her of much more elaborate French macarons while requiring a fraction of the time, effort, and technical skill to make.
princesspinkygirl.com
Overnight French Toast
Overnight French Toast is the perfect breakfast for a lazy weekend morning. All you have to do is mix up the eggy custard the night before, then soak your bread in it overnight. In the morning, simply pop it in the oven and enjoy! This recipe is easy and delicious,...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
gordonramsayclub.com
Double Dark Chocolate Tart
Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
Levain Chocolate Chip Cookies Copycat Recipe
The Levain Bakery is known for its trendy-yet-spendy oversized cookies. These can be purchased at any one of the chain's outlets and are also available at Whole Foods, through DoorDash, and of course on the company's website. The cookies sure don't come cheap though, as Levain charges almost $30 for only four of them, plus the cost of shipping and handling.
I Tried Broma Bakery’s Copycat Starbucks Oat Fudge Bar Recipe and I May Never Buy Granola Bars Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am a serious fan of chocolate. For many, many years, I wouldn’t even try a dessert if it didn’t involve chocolate. As I’ve gotten older, though, my pastry palate has expanded. Chocolate, however still remains my main thing — especially when it’s paired with a food or dessert I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Case in point: oatmeal cookies. I was never a fan of them until I discovered oatmeal chocolate chip cookies — and then they quickly became a favorite.
