FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf.com
Price of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red shirt from post-scandal Masters skyrockets at auction
Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction at a regular clip, and these pieces of golf history often demand huge final bids. But one Tiger item currently open for bids is unlike any that’s hit the auction block before, and it could fetch a final price unlike any other, too.
golfmagic.com
"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole
Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
Golf.com
I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com
TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness
Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Paige Spiranac Promotes Her Towel Line While Dressed in Beer Maiden Costume
The golf influencer was inspired by Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore.”
Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner
Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022
So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
Tiger, Charlie Woods to team up in PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his teenage son, Charlie, will compete next month at the PNC Championship, marking their third appearance in
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany
It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s massive season-earnings haul still falls short of this legend’s epic season
Last week was a pretty good one for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old claimed her third LPGA Tour victory of the season, as well as a historic prize: the $2 million paycheck that came with it at the season-ending CME Championship. In addition to the sweet payday, Ko also took home...
Golf.com
Best Golf Socks 2022: The 8 best socks to wear on the course
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Socks are likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think...
Golf.com
How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course
That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
Golf.com
Golf Pride’s new, soft CPX grip takes a cue from BMX bikes
When you’re president of a grip company, you tend to obsess about how people hold things — not only golf clubs but fishing rods, tennis rackets, hammers. Golf Pride boss Jamie Ledford has been known to wander Williams-Sonoma observing customers test-driving spatulas. There’s good reason. “For us, everything...
Golf.com
How to get 50% off your next club fitting (and bonus cash)
This True Spec club fitting is buying itself. A great gift for yourself or a loved one. Hurry, though! This promotion only lasts until Monday. Keep reading to find the promo code to get 50% off your next fitting at True Spec (GOLF.com’s sister company). Better yet, when you...
Golf.com
Tis’ the Season: Get a jump on the best sellers at Fairway Jockey
Who’s ready for the holiday season? If you’re like us, the holidays spark joy for several reasons. One of which is the opportunity to give (and receive) some of the hottest golf clubs and shafts we’ve seen in years. Really, today’s stuff is leaps ahead in terms...
