Augusta, GA

golfmagic.com

"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole

Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
Golf.com

I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com

TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness

Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
golfmagic.com

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I admit when I'm wrong': Justin Thomas has changed his tone on Thanksgiving dinner

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Even professional golfers. Look no further than Justin Thomas, who recently called himself out over an old tweet. When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s no shortage of food on the table, which means it’s likely the family and friends that have gathered around the table will have a difference in opinion on what’s the best dish there.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022

So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany

It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
Golf.com

Best Golf Socks 2022: The 8 best socks to wear on the course

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Socks are likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think...
Golf.com

How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course

That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Golf Pride’s new, soft CPX grip takes a cue from BMX bikes

When you’re president of a grip company, you tend to obsess about how people hold things — not only golf clubs but fishing rods, tennis rackets, hammers. Golf Pride boss Jamie Ledford has been known to wander Williams-Sonoma observing customers test-driving spatulas. There’s good reason. “For us, everything...
Golf.com

How to get 50% off your next club fitting (and bonus cash)

This True Spec club fitting is buying itself. A great gift for yourself or a loved one. Hurry, though! This promotion only lasts until Monday. Keep reading to find the promo code to get 50% off your next fitting at True Spec (GOLF.com’s sister company). Better yet, when you...
Golf.com

Tis’ the Season: Get a jump on the best sellers at Fairway Jockey

Who’s ready for the holiday season? If you’re like us, the holidays spark joy for several reasons. One of which is the opportunity to give (and receive) some of the hottest golf clubs and shafts we’ve seen in years. Really, today’s stuff is leaps ahead in terms...

