sciencealert.com

JWST Peers Deep Into The Universe's Early Galaxies, Revealing Something Surprising

The first galaxies may have formed far earlier than previously thought, according to observations from the James Webb Space Telescope that are reshaping astronomers' understanding of the early universe. Researchers using the powerful observatory have now published papers in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, documenting two exceptionally bright, exceptionally distant...
The Independent

Nasa’s Webb telescope finds vast ‘undiscovered country’ of galaxies totally unlike our own

Nasa’s Webb telescope has found a vast “undiscovered country” of galaxies from the early universe.The galaxies existed around 400 million years after the Big Bang – and are incredibly bright, puzzling astronomers. They are so bright that they seem to challenge our understanding of how galaxies form, scientists say.“These observations just make your head explode,” said Paola Santini, one of the authors of a paper describing the new findings, in a statement. “This is a whole new chapter in astronomy.“It’s like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just...
BGR.com

Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust

The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
dailygalaxy.com

Was the First Planet Beyond the Milky Way Discovered, or Something Even More Exotic? (Weekend Feature)

In 2019 the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for pioneering a new field in astronomy with the discovery of the first planet beyond our solar system, 51 Pegasi b. Since the discovery in 1991, over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy. “We answered a very old question,” Mayor said, which was debated by philosophers since the ancient Greeks: “are there other worlds in the Universe?”
BGR.com

See the Sun’s surface like never before in this stunning solar telescope photo

Looking at the sun through a telescope can cause serious damage to your health and vision, so how exactly are we meant to get pictures of the Sun’s surface if we can’t even look at it? Well, that’s where specially-made telescopes like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope come into play. This massive solar telescope is the most powerful in the world, and it just released new images of the Sun’s surface.
tbivision.com

Australia’s White Spark looks to the stars with decade-long doc project

Australian factual indie White Spark Pictures is embarking on a decade-long, multi-season documentary project following the construction of the SKA telescopes – considered one of the world’s greatest-ever scientific endeavours. The World’s Largest Telescopes: Beyond The Milky Way will launch its first 2 x 60-minute series (or 1...
The Weather Channel

Another First For Webb Telescope! JWST Reveals Signs of Active Chemistry and Clouds in Exoplanet Atmosphere

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed another first— a molecular and chemical profile of a distant world's skies. Previously, Webb and other space telescopes, including NASA's Hubble and Spitzer, have provided isolated readings of the planet's atmosphere. Still, the new Webb readings reveal atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds, according to an official report.
InsideHook

Artemis I Just Recorded the Moon for the First Time

Earlier this week, NASA’s first Artemis mission to the Moon launched from Kennedy Space Center. While the initial mission is not crewed, this one is paving the way for future missions carrying astronauts on board to revisit the Moon and look beyond. At the time of its launch, NASA...
Digital Trends

Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft

Following its spectacular launch atop NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 16, the non-crewed Orion spacecraft on Monday performed a flyby of the moon that took it to within just 81 miles of the lunar surface. During what...
Gizmodo

Another Artemis 1 Satellite Is Experiencing Problems

The inaugural launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) sent the Orion capsule on a historic mission to the Moon and back, but the rocket’s secondary payloads have been faltering. NASA’s Luna-H Map cubesat launched aboard SLS on November 16 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, along with...
