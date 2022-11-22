Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Mind-Boggling Image of Dwarf Galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope continues to dazzle, and its most recent image of dwarf galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte (WLM) is definitely no slouch. It’s located in our galactic neighborhood, approximately 3 million light-years from Earth, and the galaxy’s gas is similar to that of early galaxies that made up the universe.
Hubble images show a star only eight hours after it went supernova
When a star burns through its fuel, it collapses in on itself and explodes in a cataclysmic supernova whose light reverberates for millions of light-years throughout the cosmos. Real-time observations of supernovae are almost unheard of. Still, a team of astronomers recently discovered images showing the very early stages of...
James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists
New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
sciencealert.com
JWST Peers Deep Into The Universe's Early Galaxies, Revealing Something Surprising
The first galaxies may have formed far earlier than previously thought, according to observations from the James Webb Space Telescope that are reshaping astronomers' understanding of the early universe. Researchers using the powerful observatory have now published papers in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, documenting two exceptionally bright, exceptionally distant...
Nasa’s Webb telescope finds vast ‘undiscovered country’ of galaxies totally unlike our own
Nasa’s Webb telescope has found a vast “undiscovered country” of galaxies from the early universe.The galaxies existed around 400 million years after the Big Bang – and are incredibly bright, puzzling astronomers. They are so bright that they seem to challenge our understanding of how galaxies form, scientists say.“These observations just make your head explode,” said Paola Santini, one of the authors of a paper describing the new findings, in a statement. “This is a whole new chapter in astronomy.“It’s like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just...
Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
dailygalaxy.com
Was the First Planet Beyond the Milky Way Discovered, or Something Even More Exotic? (Weekend Feature)
In 2019 the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for pioneering a new field in astronomy with the discovery of the first planet beyond our solar system, 51 Pegasi b. Since the discovery in 1991, over 4,000 exoplanets have been found in our home galaxy. “We answered a very old question,” Mayor said, which was debated by philosophers since the ancient Greeks: “are there other worlds in the Universe?”
Meteorite that landed in English village last year is most pristine ever seen
A meteorite that lit up the sky above an English village last year is almost as pristine as samples collected by space probes and contains the "right" kind of hydrogen to explain water on Earth.
This scorching 'super-Earth' exoplanet is one of the most massive ever discovered
The newly-discovered planet is coated in molten magma, has a "year" that lasts half a day, and boasts gravity three times stronger than Earth's.
See the Sun’s surface like never before in this stunning solar telescope photo
Looking at the sun through a telescope can cause serious damage to your health and vision, so how exactly are we meant to get pictures of the Sun’s surface if we can’t even look at it? Well, that’s where specially-made telescopes like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope come into play. This massive solar telescope is the most powerful in the world, and it just released new images of the Sun’s surface.
Ridiculously hot gas giant exoplanet is about to be swallowed by its dying sun
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is one way for astronomers to investigate exoplanets such as HD 167768 b. NASAWith a temperature around 3,000°F, this Hot Jupiter is even toastier than other planets of its kind.
tbivision.com
Australia’s White Spark looks to the stars with decade-long doc project
Australian factual indie White Spark Pictures is embarking on a decade-long, multi-season documentary project following the construction of the SKA telescopes – considered one of the world’s greatest-ever scientific endeavours. The World’s Largest Telescopes: Beyond The Milky Way will launch its first 2 x 60-minute series (or 1...
The Weather Channel
Another First For Webb Telescope! JWST Reveals Signs of Active Chemistry and Clouds in Exoplanet Atmosphere
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed another first— a molecular and chemical profile of a distant world's skies. Previously, Webb and other space telescopes, including NASA's Hubble and Spitzer, have provided isolated readings of the planet's atmosphere. Still, the new Webb readings reveal atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds, according to an official report.
Artemis I Just Recorded the Moon for the First Time
Earlier this week, NASA’s first Artemis mission to the Moon launched from Kennedy Space Center. While the initial mission is not crewed, this one is paving the way for future missions carrying astronauts on board to revisit the Moon and look beyond. At the time of its launch, NASA...
Digital Trends
Watch this Earth rise as seen from the Orion spacecraft
Following its spectacular launch atop NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 16, the non-crewed Orion spacecraft on Monday performed a flyby of the moon that took it to within just 81 miles of the lunar surface. During what...
Gizmodo
Another Artemis 1 Satellite Is Experiencing Problems
The inaugural launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) sent the Orion capsule on a historic mission to the Moon and back, but the rocket’s secondary payloads have been faltering. NASA’s Luna-H Map cubesat launched aboard SLS on November 16 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, along with...
Comments / 0