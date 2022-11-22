Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World Cup
A new Women’s Aid campaign is highlighting the dark reality of the World Cup, and how domestic violence rates could be on the rise - regardless of whether England win or lose.Existing domestic violence incidents are thought to rise by 38 per cent during major football tournaments, particularly as dark nights encourage more people to stay at home to watch games.Using the iconic England slogan ‘It’s coming home’, the charity has adjusted it to read: ‘He’s coming home’, as a chilling reminder of the reality for many women this winter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA
England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
Liam Gallagher deletes social media posts containing ableist slurs after England v USA match
Liam Gallagher deleted a series of offensive tweets shared after England’s men’s football team drew 0-0 with USA in their World Cup group stage match on Friday (25 November).The former Oasis frontman received immediate backlash for the tweets, several of which contained ableist slurs. “[Gareth] Southgate you absolutely m*** you play [Phil] Foden,” one tweet shared from the musician’s account read, in a dig directed at the England manager. The term used in the tweet derives from the word “mongoloid”, a now-defunct and offensive way of describing people with Down Syndrome.Another tweet read: “F*** you woke spastics.”...
France vs Denmark predicted: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
France will look to make it two wins out of two at the World Cup when they take on Denmark in Group D.Olivier Giroud scored twice in the 4-1 win over Australia to move level with Thierry Henry’s all-time France record.The striker could take the record for his own if he scores his 52nd international goal, while Kylian Mbappe will also look to add to his record after getting off the mark.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening match as Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to the major tournament stage.Here’s everything you need...
Is England vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
England host South Africa looking to end their autumn international schedule on a high heading into 2023 and the World Cup.Buoyed by the draw with New Zealand, Eddie Jones’ side enter the contest against the Springboks with added confidence after finding form late.The ‘Bomb Squad’ represent a tough test for England and the world champions will be determined to make a statement after securing a much-needed victory over Italy last week, ending a two-game losing streak with the agonising losses to France and Ireland.There is tension between the coaches too, with Jones appearing to aim a shot at his...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What TV channel is it...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton embarks on another rebuild and says comebacks are 'what I do best'
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Listen to live coverage from 22:15 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Dillian Whyte is no stranger to knockdowns. "Coming back from defeat or bad situations,...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
Wales vs Australia live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today
Australia look to capitalise on Wales’ poor run of form when they round off their autumn internationals at the Principality Stadium.Entering the contest low on confidence after a shock loss to Georgia, Wayne Pivac’s position is under threat.Despite being a year away from the World Cup in France, a run of eight losses from 11 Tests has eroded any credit in the bank from the Six Nations win last year.The Wallabies have been unlucky this fall, beating out Scotland and then running France and Italy close, falling in both those contests by a solitary point, with No 1 side...
Comments / 0