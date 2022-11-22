ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This mental image will help you hit your irons solid every time

One of the more memorable images from early golf instruction is of a player turning inside a barrel. When you slide your hips rather than turn them, you make it more difficult to establish a consistent low point to your swing and hit the ball solidly. One way to stop sliding is to use the image “swinging in a barrel.”
I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness

Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Golf Pride’s new, soft CPX grip takes a cue from BMX bikes

When you’re president of a grip company, you tend to obsess about how people hold things — not only golf clubs but fishing rods, tennis rackets, hammers. Golf Pride boss Jamie Ledford has been known to wander Williams-Sonoma observing customers test-driving spatulas. There’s good reason. “For us, everything...
Best Golf Socks 2022: The 8 best socks to wear on the course

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Socks are likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think...
RoboTest: Are you better off playing a 9- or 10.5-degree driver? We found out

Some players hit up on the ball with driver, otherwise known as a positive angle of attack (AoA). Some hit down on the ball, and some come in neutral. You? Better find out quick, because knowing how you deliver the club at impact is critical to optimizing driver loft. Simply selecting a driver because you think more or less loft is going to generate added distance simply won’t do the trick. In fact, it could rob you of yards off the tee.
How to get 50% off your next club fitting (and bonus cash)

This True Spec club fitting is buying itself. A great gift for yourself or a loved one. Hurry, though! This promotion only lasts until Monday. Keep reading to find the promo code to get 50% off your next fitting at True Spec (GOLF.com’s sister company). Better yet, when you...
How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course

That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
Want to join this new golf resort? No dues, just buy an NFT

If you find yourself wanting to join the crypto craze this holiday season, readers of this particular site may be interested in purchasing an NFT golf membership. Aspen Lakes, a longtime family-owned public golf course near the Central Oregon town of Sisters, near the popular resort town of Bend, was recently sold to Rhue Resorts and the new owners are debuting a unique business model.
RoboTest: How much distance do you lose when you mishit an iron?

Unless you’re a robot and can hit the center of your irons shot after shot, it’s safe to say you’re going to hit at least a few poor iron shots during the course of a round. But minimizing those misses is the key to lower scores. To...
This flaw is a ‘silent swing killer.’ Here’s how to fix it

We have all been there. We play well for a few rounds or longer, and then the wheels come off. It is frustrating because you have no idea why, when, or what has happened. Here’s the great news. Many times, the answer lies in the setup. I refer to this as the “silent swing killer” because it is too often overlooked and taken for granted.
Tis’ the Season: Get a jump on the best sellers at Fairway Jockey

Who’s ready for the holiday season? If you’re like us, the holidays spark joy for several reasons. One of which is the opportunity to give (and receive) some of the hottest golf clubs and shafts we’ve seen in years. Really, today’s stuff is leaps ahead in terms...
Save big on exclusive Birdie Juice gear this Black Friday

If you’re a fan of Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, then you know about Birdie Juice: one of their favorite sayings that has the power to turn a bad round into a good one. The saying has made its way onto lots of sweet gear in our Pro Shop, and currently everything — yes, everything — Birdie Juice-related is discounted. You don’t even need to enter a code at check out.

