Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
This mental image will help you hit your irons solid every time
One of the more memorable images from early golf instruction is of a player turning inside a barrel. When you slide your hips rather than turn them, you make it more difficult to establish a consistent low point to your swing and hit the ball solidly. One way to stop sliding is to use the image “swinging in a barrel.”
Golf.com
I Tried It: The CaddieBike is fun on-and-off the course (and it’s on sale!)
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. In this edition, we’ll take a close look at the CaddieBike. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com
TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness
Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Golf.com
Golf Pride’s new, soft CPX grip takes a cue from BMX bikes
When you’re president of a grip company, you tend to obsess about how people hold things — not only golf clubs but fishing rods, tennis rackets, hammers. Golf Pride boss Jamie Ledford has been known to wander Williams-Sonoma observing customers test-driving spatulas. There’s good reason. “For us, everything...
Golf.com
Best Golf Socks 2022: The 8 best socks to wear on the course
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Socks are likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think...
Golf.com
Price of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red shirt from post-scandal Masters skyrockets at auction
Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction at a regular clip, and these pieces of golf history often demand huge final bids. But one Tiger item currently open for bids is unlike any that’s hit the auction block before, and it could fetch a final price unlike any other, too.
Golf.com
RoboTest: Are you better off playing a 9- or 10.5-degree driver? We found out
Some players hit up on the ball with driver, otherwise known as a positive angle of attack (AoA). Some hit down on the ball, and some come in neutral. You? Better find out quick, because knowing how you deliver the club at impact is critical to optimizing driver loft. Simply selecting a driver because you think more or less loft is going to generate added distance simply won’t do the trick. In fact, it could rob you of yards off the tee.
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
Golf.com
How to get 50% off your next club fitting (and bonus cash)
This True Spec club fitting is buying itself. A great gift for yourself or a loved one. Hurry, though! This promotion only lasts until Monday. Keep reading to find the promo code to get 50% off your next fitting at True Spec (GOLF.com’s sister company). Better yet, when you...
Golf.com
How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course
That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
Golf.com
Want to join this new golf resort? No dues, just buy an NFT
If you find yourself wanting to join the crypto craze this holiday season, readers of this particular site may be interested in purchasing an NFT golf membership. Aspen Lakes, a longtime family-owned public golf course near the Central Oregon town of Sisters, near the popular resort town of Bend, was recently sold to Rhue Resorts and the new owners are debuting a unique business model.
Golf.com
RoboTest: How much distance do you lose when you mishit an iron?
Unless you’re a robot and can hit the center of your irons shot after shot, it’s safe to say you’re going to hit at least a few poor iron shots during the course of a round. But minimizing those misses is the key to lower scores. To...
Golf.com
What will save you more strokes: a driver fitting, or putter fitting? | Gear Questions
Welcome to Gear Questions You’re Afraid to Ask, a GOLF.com series in which we tackle your hard-hitting club queries. I’m looking to get fit for the first time and based on my options I’m wondering if I should get fit for my driver or putter first? — Franklin H., Tampa.
Golf.com
This flaw is a ‘silent swing killer.’ Here’s how to fix it
We have all been there. We play well for a few rounds or longer, and then the wheels come off. It is frustrating because you have no idea why, when, or what has happened. Here’s the great news. Many times, the answer lies in the setup. I refer to this as the “silent swing killer” because it is too often overlooked and taken for granted.
Golf.com
Tis’ the Season: Get a jump on the best sellers at Fairway Jockey
Who’s ready for the holiday season? If you’re like us, the holidays spark joy for several reasons. One of which is the opportunity to give (and receive) some of the hottest golf clubs and shafts we’ve seen in years. Really, today’s stuff is leaps ahead in terms...
Golf.com
Camilo Villegas shares the hilarious downside of his famous “Spider-Man” green-reading technique
Camilo Villegas burst onto the PGA Tour golf scene in 2006 with seven top-25 finishes in 29 events and more than $1.7 million in earnings. Over the ensuing years, Villegas won four times, most recently at the 2014 Wyndham Championship. The now 40-year-old Colombian has made nearly $21 million in winnings over the course of his career.
Golf.com
Ping’s PLD program transformed Tour pros’ putting, and now it can do the same for yours
When Viktor Hovland needed a putter, he reached out to Ping and worked extensively with their engineering team to create a fully customized PLD DS72 mallet that’s been in his bag for all three of his PGA Tour wins. “I was using a counterbalanced putter from another manufacturer at...
Golf.com
Save big on exclusive Birdie Juice gear this Black Friday
If you’re a fan of Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, then you know about Birdie Juice: one of their favorite sayings that has the power to turn a bad round into a good one. The saying has made its way onto lots of sweet gear in our Pro Shop, and currently everything — yes, everything — Birdie Juice-related is discounted. You don’t even need to enter a code at check out.
Golf.com
This slice-fix drill instantly gives you the feel of turning over the ball
The dreaded slice haunts most weekend golfers and the majority of the golfing public, but how do you get rid of it? One GOLF Top 100 Teacher has a quick drill you can use on the range to train your muscles to make the swing you want and finally close that open face.
Comments / 0