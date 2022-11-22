Some players hit up on the ball with driver, otherwise known as a positive angle of attack (AoA). Some hit down on the ball, and some come in neutral. You? Better find out quick, because knowing how you deliver the club at impact is critical to optimizing driver loft. Simply selecting a driver because you think more or less loft is going to generate added distance simply won’t do the trick. In fact, it could rob you of yards off the tee.

1 DAY AGO