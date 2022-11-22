Read full article on original website
Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today
Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
Tunisia v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Socceroos and Tunisia open up day seven’s slate of games. Join Jonathan Howcroft
Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What TV channel is it...
What channel is France vs Denmark on? How to watch on TV and online
France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...
'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World Cup
A new Women’s Aid campaign is highlighting the dark reality of the World Cup, and how domestic violence rates could be on the rise - regardless of whether England win or lose.Existing domestic violence incidents are thought to rise by 38 per cent during major football tournaments, particularly as dark nights encourage more people to stay at home to watch games.Using the iconic England slogan ‘It’s coming home’, the charity has adjusted it to read: ‘He’s coming home’, as a chilling reminder of the reality for many women this winter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
We can't ignore the human rights issues plaguing the World Cup and its host country, Qatar
Just because other countries commit human rights violations doesn't mean we should ignore those being committed in the name of sport in Qatar.
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
India-France-Norway Project ‘Solo’ Gets CNC Funding, ‘The Silent Echo’ Sets France Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Indian filmmaker Suman Sen’s “Eka” (“Solo”) has been granted funding from the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde, a fund operated by France’s national film board (CNC). The project, Sen’s feature debut, was part of the 2019 Film Bazaar coproduction market. Producers on the India-France-Norway coproduction include Dominique Welinksi of DW, Bijon and Arifur Rahman of Goopy Bagha Productions along with Sen’s company Fickle Formula. Sen, Welinski and Bijon attended the recently concluded 2022 edition of Film Bazaar. “Solo” follows Biplab, a 56-year-old long-term diabetic insurance agent. Every morning, on his way to his office in a crowded bus, he witnesses a...
Putin’s weapon stock ‘depleted’ as Russia ‘firing old nuclear missiles with warheads removed’
Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal is so “depleted” that Russia appears to be removing the nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the UK has said. Aside from the impact caused by the speed of the missiles and the combustion of any unspent fuel, such weapons are unlikely to achieve reliable effects against Moscow’s intended targets, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. The Kremlin is almost certainly hoping that such missiles “will function as decoys and divert Ukrainian air defences”, London believes.Whatever Moscow’s intent, “this improvisation highlights the level of depletion...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Russia’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
Imran Khan to resume protests – this time taking on Pakistan’s military
After surviving an assassination attempt, many believe ex-PM could use his support to press army to back a return to power
