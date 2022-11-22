ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Mom’s Thanksgiving Plate Hack from the Dollar Store Is Genius

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZNUE_0jJxhCah00

Um, yes please.

If it’s one thing moms know — it’s everything. Okay, that may be a tad bit of an exaggeration, seeing as how no one technically knows everything, however, is it safe to say moms know best? We’ll leave the latter up for you to decide, but in this particular video uploaded from TikTok content creator @joshtgodfrey , his mom definitely understood the assignment with this Thanksgiving hack !

View the original article to see embedded media.

Okay, but how genius is this Thanksgiving plate hack? While I personally like to have certain sides perfectly placed next to each other on my Thanksgiving plate so I can sort of mix them together to enjoy simultaneously in one bite, I still love this large plate with separate compartments concept. These serving plates have seven different compartments, including one circular compartment in the middle and are typically what you may use to serve a vegetable or fruit tray, but instead, this mama is using it to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

Tbh, we love this idea and unsurprisingly, so does his followers and viewers in the comment section. "She might be on to something though,” @hbk_dre wrote. “I’m actually with her on this one,” @kelsienagy5 commented. “One and ONLY time I’ll ever agree with her. LOL,” @1.ck.4 shared. “First time I've agreed with Mama lol,” @latoyaterrell2 wrote.

This is actually a great idea and a hack worth trying out this holiday season!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Aabha Gopan

Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
794
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy