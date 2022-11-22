ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lion put under anaesthetic to undergo root canal for chipped tooth

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0WY6_0jJxguNc00

A lion at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore had to be put under anaesthetic to undergo root canal surgery after suffering a chip to one of his teeth.

Hassan, a 15-year-old African lion, is trained to open his mouth so keepers can inspect his teeth daily.

After they spotted the chip on a canine tooth, Hassan underwent root canal surgery by Dr Luskin.

Though the surgery was similar to a root canal performed on humans, there was one big difference - big cat was fitted with a crown the size of a credit card.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
CBS Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy