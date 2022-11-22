ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Michelle Obama sdoesn’t want her daughters to ‘rush into marriage’

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MZIi_0jJxgh9P00

Michelle Obama has said that she doesn’t want her daughters to rush into marriage in a bid to meet societal expectations about womanhood.

The former First Lady opened up about her ambitions for daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday, saying that “happiness looks like a lot of different things”.

“Too many young people are rushing to check the box of marriage before they even know who they are, and then they're surprised when they pick the wrong person, or they don't know how to struggle through hard times,” she said.

”I want my girls to spend some time with themselves to develop some skills to understand that they can make it with or without, that they can build their happiness with all the bells and whistles and they can be happy if they choose to only focus on their career, to never have kids. I want to make their worlds bigger for them.”

The 58-year-old encouraged young people to “break that cycle of those subtle expectations” that position marriage as the ultimate goal upon reaching adulthood.

Happiness looks like a lot of different things,“ she continued. “If we have chosen some alternative path, maybe getting married, maybe not, maybe never having kids, maybe focusing on careers, we feel somehow guilty about all those choices.”

The mother-of-two wed former President of the United States Barack Obama in 1992 when they were 28 and 31 years old, respectively.

Speaking frankly on her 2020 podcast about the challenges of marriage and relationships, she revealed that there have been times when she wanted to “push Barack out of the window”.

“You’ve got to know that there are going to be times, long periods of time, when you can’t stand each other … I said it, you know, on the book tour, as a joke,” she said, in conversation with late-night host Conan O’Brien.

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window, right. And I say that, because it’s like you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”

The couple, who met in 1989, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in October .

The former president shared a series of photos on Instagram and the caption: “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day - that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Obama also marked the milestone on Twitter, writing: “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!”

Comments / 5

Henry Ford
3d ago

Their real parents probably don't want them rushing into anything just yet. If they get married, it will end the lease agreement that the obamas have with the real parents.

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor

Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Distractify

Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!

MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Daughters Are ‘Dating Around’: ‘I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy’

All parents want their kids happy with where their lives and relationships take them, and former First Lady Michelle Obama is no exception! Michelle, 58, admitted that her daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, have been dating, and she shared her feelings on seeing her girls grow up in her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times. She explained that when she and former President Barack Obama were the same age, they were also exploring their romantic options. “Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” she wrote.
buzzfeednews.com

A 113-Year-Old Woman Who Went Viral For Dancing With The Obamas Has Died

Virginia McLaurin, a Black woman who charmed people the world over with her joyful reaction to meeting the Obamas when she was 106, died on Monday. She was 113. "She had been under hospice care for a few days," McLaurin's family wrote on a Facebook page that had been sharing updates about her life since she went viral. "She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
People

Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not OK'

Cherelle delivered an emotional speech at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing. At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February. "I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and to be honest, total disbelief," said Cherelle. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy