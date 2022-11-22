ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Coach Renard thanks Saudi Crown Prince after historic win over Argentina

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idNRH_0jJxgEkS00

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard is no stranger to success during a nomadic coaching career spanning two decades but will now forever be remembered as the man who masterminded one of the greatest World Cup shocks of all time.

Renard, who led Morocco to the World Cup four years ago and won the African Cup of Nations during spells with Zambia and Ivory Coast, watched his Green Falcons defeat Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in their Group C opening match.

With thousands of Saudis having crossed the border for the clssh in the Lusail Stadium, their team hit back from a Lionel Messi penalty to win with goals Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari in the space of five magical minutes after halftime.

"We made history for Saudi football, it will stay forever," Renard, who was hired in 2019 to lead the qualification bid for Qatar, told reporters after a result that shook world soccer.

"That is the most important thing. But we have to look forward - we have two difficult games for us ahead."

With games to come against Poland and Mexico, Saudi Arabia now have a chance to reach the knockout phase of the tournament for only the second time in six attempts, having reached the Last 16 on their debut in 1994.

Renard, whose coaching career includes a spell at Cambridge United in England's lower tiers, chooses from a squad made up entirely of players from the Saudi league.

But while Saudi Arabia might be 51st in the FIFA rankings, the second-lowest of the 32 nations in Qatar, he said they should not be regarded as soccer lightweights.

Especially with the support of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is intent on making the country a sporting power.

"When I decided to coach this team three years ago I found all the support," Renard said. "We have a great federation president and also the Ministry of Sports.

"When we met with the prince (Mohammed bin Salman), he did not put any pressure on us, and this is wonderful. Being pressured does not work often."

Indeed, the Saudi victory added to a turnabout in the prince's own fortunes in the wake of the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and critic of the prince, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence has said it believed the prince had ordered the operation, although in Riyadh responsibility was laid on lower-level officials.

The de facto Saudi leader was seated in a prominent position at the opening of the World Cup on Sunday.

Once the dust settles, Renard said his team must quickly re-focus and make sure they capitalise on beating Argentina.

"You know the nature of the Saudi player, when will be flying, but we must keep our feet on the ground."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Associated Press

Empty streets, cranes: the city built for Qatar’s World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Less than a month before it is set to host the World Cup final, Lusail City is oddly quiet. Wide empty streets, idle lobbies and construction cranes are everywhere in the sleek district 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital, Doha, built to accommodate World Cup fans and hundreds of thousands of host nation Qatar’s residents.
France 24

Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup

Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
AOL Corp

World Cup fans offered refunds after housing didn't have toilets

Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
The Independent

World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions

A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
The Independent

What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.The stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make amends after his penalty miss.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?The match...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy