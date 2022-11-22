ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWuth_0jJxgADY00

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz chose to return to a one-striker lineup for their World Cup opener against Mexico at the 974 Stadium on Tuesday, leaving Robert Lewandowski up front without a strike partner.

Poland's all-time top scorer with 76 goals, who has never scored at the World Cup, openly requested support in attack back in September and was backed up by Karol Swiderski in their last Nations League match against Wales which Poland won 1-0.

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino opted against starting striker Raul Jimenez, after the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned to action in their last warm-up friendly following more than three months out due to a groin injury.

Martino entrusted Henry Martin with attacking duties, helped by wingers Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.

Teams:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
The Associated Press

Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium. Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1. The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.
Reuters

Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
The Independent

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D today

Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
FanBuzz

Landon Donovan: The USMNT Star with No Home

Landon Donovan is a U.S. Men's National Team legend. His goal to beat Algeria and escape the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa went down in history as one of the best for the CONCACAF side. But for all of his great moments in U.S. soccer history, Donovan remains a divisive figure in the game. On paper, Donovan should be the golden boy of U.S. soccer, an American David Beckham of sorts. Instead, his legacy is a bit murkier. What happened to the famous U.S. footballer after he hung up his cleats?
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy