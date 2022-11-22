Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
cbs4indy.com
It’s the best of the week! Timing arrival of rain
It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 60-degrees in the afternoon. We keep the sunshine around too so if you will be one of the many traveling ahead of the holiday, be sure to have the sunglasses with you. However, if you’re staying local for the holiday, we have a pretty decent outlook for central Indiana as well.
WANE-TV
Indiana poultry farmers donate nearly 200K pounds of poultry to Hoosiers in need
(WANE) — The Indiana State Poultry Association (ISPA) and others celebrated the generosity of Indiana poultry farmers at the 75th Indiana state poultry recognition event Tuesday. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated near 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need, including eggs, chicken, duck...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
cbs4indy.com
Mild for Thanksgiving with evening rain chances
Happy Thanksgiving! The forecast is in really good shape for the holiday. If you’re heading out to the Drumstick Dash this morning, it will be dry for the race! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the start of the race (9 AM). Although clouds will be increasing through the day, temperatures will still rise quickly again into the afternoon. A high temperature of 60° on Thanksgiving would be one of the warmest Indianapolis has seen in recent years. The last time we had a Thanksgiving in the 60s was back in 2015.
WTHI
A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
WNDU
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up for any last-minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers!. Kroger will be closing early for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Its pharmacies will also be closed!. Kroger will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
WNDU
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into […]
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
cbs4indy.com
Center Grove wins 6A title
Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Alexa has highlights and reaction from the class 6A state championship game and a preview of Saturday's state finals. Plane crash video by Amy Ellis. Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport.
