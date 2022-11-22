Happy Thanksgiving! The forecast is in really good shape for the holiday. If you’re heading out to the Drumstick Dash this morning, it will be dry for the race! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the start of the race (9 AM). Although clouds will be increasing through the day, temperatures will still rise quickly again into the afternoon. A high temperature of 60° on Thanksgiving would be one of the warmest Indianapolis has seen in recent years. The last time we had a Thanksgiving in the 60s was back in 2015.

