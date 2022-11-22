ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades

Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Providing service and friendship

LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WILMINGTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy