bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
Collards, crafts offered at A Very Local Holiday Festival
All the heavy frost we have recently seen blanketing our landscapes definitely suggests winter is coming and ushering in the Christmas season.
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Wilmington food truck hosts grand opening of new brick and mortar restaurant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– ‘On Thyme’ held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon. The new restaurant is located on Castle Street in Downtown Wilmington. There was a live DJ, plenty of food, and lots of customers waiting to get in the door. Phallin Scott is the owner of...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Deputies seek Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 58-year-old Fayetteville man was shot and killed Friday in Hope Mills.
Providing service and friendship
LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
DONNIE DOUGLAS: A monumental move, a peaceful place
Perhaps because I was born up north, figuratively at least, I never shared the connection to the Confederacy that so many of those with whom I
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
WECT
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,” a...
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
