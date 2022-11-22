ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
shefinds

The One Thanksgiving Side You Should Never Eat If You Want To Lose Weight, Experts Say

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we all know what that means: family, friends, football, and, of course, lots and lots of food. Many of us are anticipating plates full of turkey, potatoes, and roasted veggies galore. Unfortunately, as scrumptious as Thanksgiving dinner can be, it can also really pack in the calories if you’re not careful, which can make enjoying the holiday difficult for those of us trying to slim down. However, you can absolutely still enjoy a delicious meal with your family without slowing your weight loss progress. It’s all about making healthy decisions. And according to experts, that means leaving certain foods off of your plate, including one seriously salty, carby option: boxed stuffing.
Popculture

Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall

Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily South

Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco

Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled

According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
Gin Lee

Baked steakhouse chicken

You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Grist

A milestone for lab-grown meat

It’s Wednesday, November 23, and lab-grown meat hit a major milestone. For the first time ever, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deemed a lab-grown meat product safe for human consumption. The agency completed its evaluation of California-based Upside Foods last week and took no issue with the company’s claims that its chicken meat — cultivated from real chicken cells grown in a laboratory — is “as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.”
HAWAII STATE
gripped.com

Dave MacLeod Is Eating Only McDonald’s Burger Patties For a Month

Scottish climber Dave MacLeod is embarking on an unusual food experiment. For a whole month, he’s consuming only beef patties from McDonald’s. He’s eating around 12 to 16 beef patties a day to keep himself full, and the only other food he’s ingesting is water and tea with milk.
Popculture

Fudge Recalled Due to Undeclared Nuts

A potentially life-threatening allergy concern has resulted in one product being pulled from store shelves and health officials advising consumers not to eat it. Just ahead of Thanksgiving feasts and the holiday season, Fudgeamentals on Nov. 17 voluntarily recalled one lot of its Chocolate Fudge Bites due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy